Home > social media

Facebook defeats appeal in US claiming it aided Hamas attacks in Israel

  >>  Reuters

Published: 31 Jul 2019 11:42 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2019 11:42 PM BdST

Facebook Inc on Wednesday defeated an appeal by American victims of Hamas attacks in Israel, who sought to hold the company liable for providing the group a social media platform to further its terroristic goals.

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the Communications Decency Act ("CDA"), a 1996 law regulating internet content, shielded Facebook from civil liability.

It also declined to consider the plaintiffs' foreign law claims, noting that most plaintiffs, including relatives and estates of victims, said they were Americans living in Israel.

The plaintiffs originally sought $3 billion in damages from Facebook, for allowing Hamas to use its platform to encourage terrorist attacks in Israel, celebrate successful attacks, and generally support violence toward that country.

Their complaint described Hamas attacks against five Americans, four of whom died, in Israel from 2014 to 2016.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Facebook, based in Menlo Park, California, did not immediately respond to similar requests.

Wednesday's decision is a fresh setback to efforts to hold companies such as Facebook and Twitter Inc liable for failing to better police users' online speech.

It upheld a May 2017 dismissal by US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn.

In seeking to overturn that dismissal, the plaintiffs said Facebook functioned as a matchmaker between Hamas and people receptive to its messages, and should not be immune from liability as a mere "publisher" of Hamas' content.

Circuit Judge Christopher Droney, however, said it would turn the CDA "upside down" to suggest that Facebook's having become an "especially adept" publisher exposed it to liability.

He also refused to hold Facebook liable because its "friend" and content-based algorithms might have helped direct people interested in Hamas.

"Merely arranging and displaying others’ content to users of Facebook through such algorithms - even if the content is not actively sought by those users - is not enough to hold Facebook responsible as the 'developer' or 'creator' of that content," Droney wrote.

Chief Judge Robert Katzmann, part of the three-judge appeals court panel, dissented from the algorithms discussion.

He said Congress did not consider how broadly to immunise social media companies, when it passed the CDA to regulate online pornography, and might rethink how to treat those accused of encouraging terrorism, propaganda and extremism.

"Over the past two decades the Internet has outgrown its swaddling clothes," Katzmann wrote. "It is fair to ask whether the rules that governed its infancy should still oversee its adulthood."

The US Department of State has designated Hamas a foreign terrorist organisation since 1997.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, United States, April 30, 2019. Reuters

Facebook defeats appeal  claiming it aided attacks

The death of a Dhaka University student from dengue amid an outbreak has spread panic across the campus. Students of Sir Nawab Salimullah Muslim Hall are staying inside mosquito nets even during daytime. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Dengue: Rumour to pour bleach and toilet cleaner

A cyber cafe in Lagos, Nigeria, on April 18, 2019. These cafes are frequented by scammers who refer to themselves as “Yahoo Boys,” a nod to the online chat service Yahoo Messenger where love scams gained traction nearly 20 years ago. Renee Holland sent her Facebook friend thousands of dollars. She became entwined in a global fraud that the social network and the United States military appear helpless to stop. (The New York Times)

The Facebook military scam

Hanif blames 95% divorces on Facebook

FILE -- The Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., April 9, 2018. Facebook said on March 27, 2019, that it would ban white nationalist content from its platforms, a significant policy change that bows to longstanding demands from civil rights groups. (Jason Henry/The New York Times)

Facebook bans white nationalist content

A woman reacts at a make shift memorial outside the Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand March 23, 2019. Reuters

Facebook, YouTube sued over Christchurch footage

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken Mar 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Facebook removed 1.5m videos of NZ mosque attack

Mosque killings thrusts YouTube star into spotlight

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.