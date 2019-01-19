Social media users flip #10yearchallenge to spotlight war, climate change
>> Thomson Reuters Foundation
Published: 19 Jan 2019 03:03 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2019 03:03 AM BdST
The #10YearChallenge - posting a new photo of yourself next to an old one - is being repurposed by social media users to highlight more serious issues than ageing faces, from climate change to the devastation of war.
The trend started on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with users including celebrities Jennifer Lopez and Ellen DeGeneres posting their current profile pictures next to one from 10 years ago.
But users quickly flipped the theme to photos spotlighting global concerns including climate change and the destruction wreaked by war in countries including Syria, Yemen and Iraq.
Others took to social media to post side-by-side photos of melted glaciers and changes from the ocean floor, highlighting the impacts of climate change.
One user posted photos purporting to show Syria in 2009 and 2019 to illustrate the impact of the nearly eight-year-old civil war that has killed half a million people and forced more than half the country's population from their homes.
"While the internet is bombarded with celebrities posting #10yearchallenge pictures, they seems to ignore the fact that their own elected govt has destroyed, cultural & residential areas of great value in past 10 years," posted the user.
Nazanin Boniadi, an Iranian actress and human rights activist who has fought against her country's ban on women attending soccer games, posted images of her fight for human rights in Iran.
"My kinda #10yearchallenge. Still at it and I don't plan to stop. #Humanrights #Iran," she wrote.
Some members of the LGBT+ community used the hashtag to speak about their personal challenges and struggles in society over the years, among them the trans campaigner and filmmaker Fox Fisher.
"Look at this sad face 10 years ago. Shows how lost I was," Fisher posted. "So happy that life got better. Trans people never stop being trans so please support them. #10YearChallenge #DecadeChallenge."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Social media users flip #10yearchallenge to spotlight war, climate change
- An egg, just a regular egg, is Instagram’s most-liked post ever
- German antitrust watchdog to act against Facebook: report
- Watch that Tweet! China cracks whip on government social media image
- After yellow vests come off, activists in France use Facebook to protest and plan
- Facebook gave data on users’ friends to certain companies -documents
- Found: Lovebirds who lost an engagement ring down a Times Square grate
- Delay, deny and deflect: How Facebook’s leaders fought through crisis
Most Read
- Actress Moushumi denies BNP ties as her photo with Tarique goes viral
- Migrant workers vandalise Bangladesh Embassy in Kuwait
- Bullet-ridden body of Ashulia gang-rape ‘suspect’ found with a note
- BNP stalwarts Mosharraf, Moudud push for leadership changes after electoral debacle
- City Bank MD Sohail RK Hussain resigns nine months before his term is to end
- Saturday’s vitamin A Plus campaign postponed
- Diplomats promise support, cooperation with new government as foreign minister briefs plan
- UN members owe $2 billion in debt to peacekeeping, US owes a third
- Yaba traders will surrender by the end of January: Home minister
- UK's Prince Philip, 97, escapes unhurt from car crash