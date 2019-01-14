Home > social media

An egg, just a regular egg, is Instagram’s most-liked post ever

>>Daniel Victor, The New York Times

Published: 14 Jan 2019 20:01 BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2019 20:01 BdST

Please don’t expect any of the following to make sense.

But on Sunday night, a photo of an egg, orange and lightly freckled, beat out Kylie Jenner’s birth announcement as the most-liked Instagram post ever.

Is the egg encrusted in diamonds? Does the egg have a popular YouTube channel you’ve never heard of? Is a sexy celebrity holding the egg?

Nope. None of the above. Just an egg.

More than 25 million accounts have liked the egg as of Monday morning, when it was still gaining likes at a rapid pace.

We do not yet know who posted the egg on Jan 4, why it was posted, or why this attempt to set a record actually worked.

Nor do we offer grand perspective on why this happened. Sometimes, the will of the internet just bends in peculiar ways, and in this case, the internet decided it was into that egg.

Still, you would scoff at the cultural significance of the egg at your own peril. For perspective: Last year’s top television show in the United States, “Roseanne,” averaged 20 million viewers per week. If everyone who liked the photo created a new city, it would be the world’s second-largest, beating Shanghai. The egg’s fans have passed the population of Australia.

At that scale, internet frivolity starts to look a little less frivolous.

It is not the first time that internet users, showing a thirst for chaos, have displaced meaningful record holders in favour of a lighthearted gag. In 2017, the internet coalesced behind Carter Wilkerson, a 16-year-old high school student who set a Twitter record for retweets after asking Wendy’s for free chicken nuggets. (He was recently dethroned by a Japanese businessman, under the handle @yousuck2020, who got more than 5 million retweets when he offered about $9,250 to 100 random people who retweeted him.)

The comments on Jenner’s birth announcement, now Instagram’s second-most liked post with about 18.3 million likes, were covered in egg. The egg’s supporters taunted her, often using the egg emoji or simply the word “Egg.”

In response, Jenner posted a video of herself cracking a similar-looking egg on the pavement.

“Take that little egg,” she wrote.

On Monday evening, the world-record egg-posting account, hinting at a mysterious Phase 2 of the egg plan, wrote on Instagram that “it doesn’t end here,” and that “we’re only just getting started.”

“This is a madness,” the person behind the account wrote. “What a time to be alive.”

© 2019 New York Times News Service

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The egg image by user world_record_egg was first posted on Jan 4 with the message:

An egg is Instagram’s most-liked post ever

Germany to act against FB: report

Watch that Tweet!

A construction worker cleans the pavement on the Champs Elysees Avenue on the eve of demonstrations by

French activists use Facebook to protest, plan

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration. REUTERS

Facebook gave companies data access on users’ friends

NYPD find couple who lost engagement ring

A Facebook logo, seen in reflection on an advertising board near the US Capitol in Washington, Oct 25, 2018. The New York Times

How Facebook’s leaders fought through crisis

A mobile phone user looks at a Facebook page at a shop in Latha street, Yangon, Myanmar August 8, 2018. Reuters

Facebook nixes Burmese translation tool

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.