Home > social media

German antitrust watchdog to act against Facebook: report

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Jan 2019 21:01 BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2019 21:01 BdST

Germany’s antitrust watchdog plans to order Facebook to stop gathering some user data, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

The Federal Cartel Office, which has been investigating Facebook since 2015, has already found that the social media giant abused its market dominance to gather data on people without their knowledge or consent.

The Bild am Sonntag newspaper said the watchdog will present the US company with its ruling on what action it needs to take in the next few weeks.

A Facebook spokeswoman said the company disputes the watchdog’s findings and will continue to defend this position.

The investigation is being closely watched amid mounting concerns over leaks of data on tens of millions of Facebook users, as well as the use of social media by foreign powers seeking to influence elections in the United States.

The German watchdog objects in particular to how Facebook acquires data on people from third-party apps - including its own WhatsApp and Instagram services as well as games and websites - and its tracking of people who are not members.

The paper said it is still not clear how strictly Facebook will have to comply with the German order, noting that the watchdog looks likely to set a deadline for compliance rather than insisting on immediate action.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Germany to act against FB: report

Watch that Tweet!

A construction worker cleans the pavement on the Champs Elysees Avenue on the eve of demonstrations by

French activists use Facebook to protest, plan

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration. REUTERS

Facebook gave companies data access on users’ friends

NYPD find couple who lost engagement ring

A Facebook logo, seen in reflection on an advertising board near the US Capitol in Washington, Oct 25, 2018. The New York Times

How Facebook’s leaders fought through crisis

A mobile phone user looks at a Facebook page at a shop in Latha street, Yangon, Myanmar August 8, 2018. Reuters

Facebook nixes Burmese translation tool

US President Donald Trump speaks at a Make America Great Again rally at the Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia, US, August 21, 2018. Reuters

Social media firms silencing millions: Trump

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.