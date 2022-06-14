European Space Agency, Russia's Roscosmos hold talks on Mars mission
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jun 2022 09:51 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2022 09:51 AM BdST
The European Space Agency (ESA) said on Monday it has held talks with Russia's Roscosmos space agency over the ExoMars rover mission to search for signs of life on the surface of Mars.
The ESA's press office confirmed the talks in an emailed statement, but gave no indication of the outcome. An update could follow a planned ESA Council meeting on Wednesday, it said.
The agency said in March it was suspending cooperation with Roscosmos over their joint ExoMars programme in the wake of Russia's invasion in Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Moscow.
Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, told the Russian TASS news agency over the weekend that the ESA would consult its members following the talks, but added that the chances for cooperation to resume were low.
"If they meet halfway and say they agree, then the mission can be implemented," TASS cited Rogozin as saying, adding that the launch could take place in 2024.
He said the chances of a positive answer from ESA members were low, at 7-8%.
Rogozin said in April that restoration of joint space projects would only be possible once Western sanctions against Moscow were lifted.
Russia also participates with the West on the International Space Station, the largest artificial object in space. The ESA said in May it does not expect Russia to terminate joint operation of the station.
- Europe, Russia space agencies hold talks on Mars mission
- Astra's NASA mission suffers failure
- Tiny meteoroid bops $10b space telescope
- Astronomers ponder 'cosmic mystery' over radio wave bursts
- France to sign US-led moon exploration agreement
- Bezos' Blue Origin completes fifth crewed flight launch
- Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution
- Boeing Starliner returns to Earth
- European Space Agency, Russia's Roscosmos hold talks on Mars mission
- Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites
- NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs
- Tiny meteoroid bops $10 billion Webb space telescope
- Astronomers ponder 'cosmic mystery' over powerful radio wave bursts
- France to sign US-led moon exploration agreement
Most Read
- FDI in Bangladesh rose to $2.9bn in 2021, around pre-pandemic level: UNCTAD
- At odds with Omar Sani’s claim, Moushumi says Zayed Khan did not disrespect her
- Bangladesh reports over 100 COVID cases for 2nd straight day
- Opposition MPs accuse police of extra-judicial killing, enforced disappearance at parliament
- Bangladeshi man dies during Hajj pilgrimage
- Floods may worsen as three Bangladeshi rivers flow above danger level
- BPC profit plunges as Russia-Ukraine war sends fuel prices soaring globally
- Police press charges against 29 over murder of Rohingya activist Mohib Ullah
- What next? Ukraine's allies divided over Russia endgame
- Russian national found dead in Pabna's Rooppur