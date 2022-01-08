Moon cube mystery: Chinese rover finds it’s just a rock
>> Kenneth Chang, The New York Times
Published: 08 Jan 2022 03:03 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2022 03:03 PM BdST
Last November, China’s Yutu-2 lunar rover spotted something curious on the far side of the moon. The image was blurry, but it was unmistakable: The object looked like a cube sitting on the moon’s surface. Its shape looked too precise to be just a moon rock — perhaps something left by visiting aliens like the monolith in Arthur C. Clarke’s “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
China’s space authorities called it the “mystery hut.” Others called it the “moon cube.” Yutu-2 was sent for a closer look, and at the leisurely speed the rover is capable of traveling, it took weeks to get up close.
On Friday, Our Space, a Chinese language science channel affiliated with China National Space Administration, posted an update. There is no monolith, no secret base on the rim of a lunar crater. Close up, it turns out to be just a rock. The seemingly perfect geometric shape was just a trick of angle, light and shadow.
The report was noted earlier on Twitter by Andrew Jones, a journalist who follows the Chinese space program.
Although the mystery hut was not a hut at all, one of the rover’s remote drivers on Earth pointed out that the rock sort of resembled a rabbit and one of the stones in front of it looked a bit like a carrot. That’s fitting as the rover’s name means “Jade Rabbit.”
The rover has now driven just over 1,000 meters since it arrived three years ago on the moon’s far side, in Von Kármán crater, as part of the Chang’e-4 mission. It is the first mission to land on the far side.
Visual illusions are common in the history of space exploration, whether seen by astronomers peering through telescopes on Earth or robotic explorers on other worlds capturing images with cameras. In a parallel with the rabbitlike rock found by China’s rover, a NASA rover on Mars, Opportunity, spotted something that looked like bunny ears in 2004. Further analysis by engineers on Earth suggested it was insulation or other soft material that fell off the rover itself.
© 2022 The New York Times Company
- Dogs' brains can tell Spanish from Hungarian
- How ‘muscle memory’ may help us get in shape
- DNA molecules in ancient dirt offer clues to our past
- NASA’s retiring top scientist says we can terraform Mars and maybe Venus, too
- Rockets, asteroids and more space highlights for 2022
- Meteor showers that will grace night skies in 2022
- How we make sense of time
- We don't need spaceships to grow Martian radishes
- Que? Dogs' brains can tell Spanish from Hungarian, study finds
- How ‘muscle memory’ may help us get in shape
- Digging deep: DNA molecules in ancient dirt offer a treasure trove of clues to our past
- NASA’s retiring top scientist says we can terraform Mars and maybe Venus, too
- Big rockets, massive asteroids and more space highlights for 2022
- Meteor showers that will peak in night skies in 2022
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases jump by 1,146 in a day
- 2022 will be a milestone in Bangladesh’s infrastructure development, says Hasina
- Migrants mired in misery at Dhaka airport. They fight hunger, exhaustion for hours
- Hospital owner tortured twins’ mother over disputed bills, says RAB
- Runner dies shortly after crossing finish line of Ctg half marathon
- COVID panel recommends ban on all gatherings to halt omicron
- 10m people to receive vaccine doses a month in new anti-COVID drive, says Hasina
- Two die after being run over by bus in Dhaka’s Gulistan
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- Six-month-old twins were ‘forced out of hospital’ and one later died. RAB detains owner