World no closer to answer on COVID origins despite WHO probe: expert
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Mar 2021 06:12 PM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2021 06:12 PM BdST
Despite a high-profile visit to China by a team of international experts in January, the world is no closer to knowing the origins of COVID-19, according to one of the authors of an open letter calling for a new investigation into the pandemic.
"At this point we are no further advanced than we were a year ago," said Nikolai Petrovsky, an expert in vaccines at Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia, and one of 26 global experts who signed the open letter, published on Thursday.
In January, a team of scientists picked by the World Health Organization (WHO) visited hospitals and research institutes in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the coronavirus was identified, in search of clues about the origins of COVID-19.
But the mission has come under fire, with critics accusing the WHO of relying too much on politically compromised Chinese fieldwork and data.
Team members also said China was reluctant to share vital data that could show COVID-19 was circulating months earlier than first recognised.
The open letter said the WHO mission "did not have the mandate, the independence, or the necessary accesses to carry out a full and unrestricted investigation" into all theories about the origins of COVID-19.
"All possibilities remain on the table and I have yet to see a single piece of independent scientific data that rules out any of them," said Petrovsky.
At a press briefing to mark the end of the WHO visit to Wuhan, mission head Peter Ben Embarek appeared to rule out the possibility that the virus leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan.
But Petrovsky said it "doesn't make any sense" to rule any possibility out, and said the aim of the open letter was "to get an acknowledgement globally that no one has yet identified the source of the virus and we need to keep searching."
"We need an open mind and if we close down some avenues because they are considered too sensitive, that is not how science operates," he said.
- Study of 'Little Foot' fossil sheds light on human origins
- Future vaccines depend on test subjects in short supply
- 'Cancer survivor to become youngest American in space
- Meet Ann, the first cloned black-footed ferret
- Pictures from Mars show NASA rover’s new home
- NASA's Perseverance rover makes historic Mars landing
- Brain cells could reveal how your mind differs from Neanderthal’s
- It’s not every day we get a new blue
- Painstaking study of 'Little Foot' fossil sheds light on human origins
- Future vaccines depend on test subjects in short supply: monkeys
- She beat cancer at 10. Now she’s set to be the youngest American in space
- Meet Elizabeth Ann, the first cloned black-footed ferret
- Perseverance’s pictures from Mars show NASA rover’s new home
- NASA's astrobiology rover Perseverance makes historic Mars landing
Most Read
- Kawasaki ships first Dhaka Metrorail cars to Bangladesh
- Beximco plans to sell Tk 30bn worth of sukuk
- PM Hasina takes her first dose of COVID vaccine
- US blocked Myanmar junta attempt to empty $1bn New York Fed account
- Bangladesh seeks to double vaccine purchases from Serum Institute of India
- Bangladesh seizes 2kg of crystal meth ‘ice’ from Teknaf beside Rohingya camp
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Cartoonist Kishore hospitalised in Dhaka after release from jail
- PM’s political adviser HT Imam hospitalised in Dhaka
- Obesity a driving factor in COVID-19 deaths, global report finds