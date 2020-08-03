NASA astronauts splash down after journey home aboard SpaceX capsule
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Aug 2020 03:13 AM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2020 03:13 AM BdST
US astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month voyage that was NASA's first crewed mission from home soil in nine years.
Behnken and Hurley undocked from the station on Saturday and returned home to land in the waves off Florida's Pensacola coast on schedule at 2:48 p.m. ET following a 21-hour overnight journey aboard Crew Dragon "Endeavor."
The successful splashdown was a final key test of whether Elon Musk's spacecraft can transport astronauts to and from orbit — a feat no private company has accomplished before.
"On behalf of the SpaceX and NASA teams, welcome back to Planet Earth. Thanks for flying SpaceX," SpaceX mission control said upon splashdown.
For the return sequence, on-board thrusters and two sets of parachutes worked autonomously to slow the acorn-shaped capsule, bringing Behnken and Hurley's speed of 17,500 miles per hour in orbit down to 350 mph upon atmospheric reentry, and eventually 15 mph at splashdown.
During reentry to Earth's atmosphere, the capsule's outer shell withstood temperatures as high as 3,500 Fahrenheit while Behnken and Hurley, wearing SpaceX's white flight suits strapped inside the cabin, experienced 85 Fahrenheit.
The crew will spend up to an hour floating inside the capsule before joint recovery teams from SpaceX and NASA retrieve them for a helicopter trip ashore. There they will undergo medical checks ahead of a flight to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.
Billionaire entrepreneur Musk's SpaceX became the first private company to send humans to orbit with the launch of Behnken and Hurley, who have spent more than two months on the space station.
NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are seen aboard SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour spacecraft, August 2, 2020, in this screen grab taken from a video. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Behnken and Hurley's homecoming was also the first crewed splashdown in an American capsule in 45 years.
The pair undocked from the space station late on Saturday and began gradually decreasing their orbital altitude overnight, awaking Sunday morning to recorded wake-up calls from their sons.
"Good morning Dragon Endeavor," Hurley's son said in a recorded message sent to the capsule. "I'm happy you went into space but I'm even happier that you're coming back home."
NASA officials have said Crew Dragon, a pod with seven astronaut seats, was in a "very healthy" condition while docked at the space station, where astronauts conducted tests and monitored how the spacecraft performs in space.
NASA, aiming to galvanise a commercial space marketplace, awarded nearly $8 billion to SpaceX and Boeing Co collectively in 2014 to develop duelling space capsules, experimenting with a contract model that allows the space agency to buy astronaut seats from the two companies.
"Great to have NASA Astronauts return to Earth after very successful two month mission," President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to all!"
- NASA astronauts poised for Sunday return
- Too much Mars? Let’s discuss other worlds
- Indian schoolgirls discover Earth-bound asteroid
- Viking Age smallpox complicates story of viral evolution
- China’s Mars launch: When to watch
- UAE launches mission to Mars
- Close-up images of sun show tiny campfire flares
- How many hot dogs a person can eat at once
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- After days of gloom, Dhaka cattle traders smile big on Eid eve amid pandemic
- Random cattle slaughter, health rules defiance mark Eid in Dhaka amid pandemic
- Government opens probe into police killing of ex-army officer in Cox’s Bazar
- Protagonists in iconic Bengali song ‘Coffee House’ are all fictional, says composer Ghosh
- Kuwait bans air travellers from Bangladesh, 30 other countries over coronavirus risks
- Seasonal traders almost vanish as Eid cattle rawhides become ‘dirt cheap’
- Bangladesh counts 886 new virus cases, lowest since May 9, as sample collection slows
- 20 policemen removed over killing of ex-army major at Cox’s Bazar checkpoint
- India's Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for coronavirus, hospitalised
- Ex-army officer dies in Teknaf police fire