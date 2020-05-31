SpaceX Crew Dragon with two NASA astronauts docks with International Space Station
>> Reuters
Published: 31 May 2020 11:01 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2020 11:01 PM BdST
Just under 19 hours after launching from Florida, SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley docked with the International Space Station on Sunday, marking the first US space capsule to do so with a crew since 2011.
The launch on Saturday by SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, represented another milestone for the reusable rockets it pioneered to make spaceflight less costly and more frequent.
It also marked the first time that commercially developed space vehicles - owned and operated by a private entity rather than NASA - have carried Americans into orbit.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center at 3:22 p.m. EDT (1922 GMT) for the journey to the International Space Station. Just before liftoff, Hurley said, "SpaceX, we're go for launch. Let's light this candle," paraphrasing the famous comment uttered on the launch pad in 1961 by Alan Shepard, the first American flown into space.
- SpaceX lifts NASA astronauts to orbit
- SpaceX lifts NASA astronauts to orbit
- The galaxy that grew up too fast
- Deep in the cosmic forest, a black hole goldilocks might like
- There’s something special about the sun
- NASA’s future rovers might escape sand traps
- Pandemic disrupts weather monitoring
- Llamas may hold key to treating COVID-19
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- SSC results will be available on mobile phone, website Sunday
- Pass rate in SSC, equivalent exams rises to 82.87%
- Industrialist Abdul Monem dies at 86
- Education Minister Dipu Moni to announce SSC results on Facebook Sunday
- Bangladesh reports 40 new virus deaths, a single-day record; cases surge by 2,545
- Fear of infection grips government employees as offices are reopening
- Sikder brothers escape to Thailand by air ambulance from legal charges at home
- Reopening after botched lockdown will aggravate coronavirus crisis: Mansur
- Trump says protesters would have met 'vicious dogs' if White House fence breached
- Bazlul Karim Chowdhury, a former secretary, dies from COVID-19