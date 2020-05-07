Home > Science

Hoping llamas will become coronavirus heroes

>>Jillian Kramer, The New York Times

Published: 07 May 2020 11:46 AM BdST Updated: 07 May 2020 11:46 AM BdST

Winter is a 4-year-old chocolate-coloured llama with spindly legs, ever-so-slightly askew ears and envy-inducing eyelashes. Some scientists hope she might be an important figure in the fight against the coronavirus.

She is not a superpowered camelid. Winter was simply the lucky llama chosen by researchers in Belgium, where she lives, to participate in a series of virus studies involving both SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome). Finding that her antibodies staved off those infections, the scientists posited that those same antibodies could also neutralize the new virus that causes COVID-19. They were right and published their results Tuesday in the journal Cell.

Scientists have long turned to llamas for antibody research. In the past decade, for example, scientists have used llamas’ antibodies in HIV and influenza research, finding promising therapies for both viruses.

Llamas’ antibodies are easily manipulated, said Dr Xavier Saelens, a molecular virologist at Ghent University in Belgium and an author of the new study.

In 2016, Saelens, Daniel Wrapp, a co-author of the new research, and Dr Jason McLellan, a structural virologist at the University of Texas at Austin, and other researchers looked to llamas — and, specifically, Winter — to find a smaller llama antibody “that could broadly neutralize many different types of coronavirus,” McLellan said.

They injected Winter with spike proteins from the virus that caused the 2002-03 SARS epidemic as well as MERS, then tested a sample of her blood. And while they couldn’t isolate a single llama antibody that worked against both viruses, they found two potent antibodies that each fought separately against MERS and SARS.

The researchers were writing up their findings when the new coronavirus began to make headlines in January. They immediately realized that the smaller llama antibodies “that could neutralize SARS would very likely also recognize the COVID-19 virus,” Saelens said.

It did, the researchers found, effectively inhibiting the coronavirus in cell cultures.

The researchers are hopeful the antibody can eventually be used as a prophylactic treatment, by injecting someone who is not yet infected to protect them from the virus, such as a health care worker. While the treatment’s protection would be immediate, its effects wouldn’t be permanent, lasting only a month or two without additional injections.

© 2020 The New York Times Company

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

In an image provided by NASA, a spacewalk outside the International Space Station in December 2018. The New York Times

NASA and Tom Cruise talk movie plans

Representational Image. Reuters

Israel claims 'breakthrough' in coronavirus treatment

A view of Fildes bay sector with bases of chilean Air Force and Navy, along with Russian base Bellingshausen, Antarctica, Chile Apr 13, 2020. REUTERS

Scientists see Antarctica’s melting like never before

Pentagon releases videos showing UFO

The interstellar comet 2I/Borisov travels through our solar system in an artist's impression obtained by Reuters April 20, 2020. The comet consists of a loose agglomeration of ices and dust particles, and is likely no more than 3,200 feet (975 meters) across. Gas is ejected out of the comet as it approaches the Sun and is heated up. NRAO/AUI/NSF, S. Dagnello/Handout via REUTERS

Interstellar 2I/Borisov is no ordinary comet

A scientist works in the lab of Linqi Zhang on research into novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) antibodies for possible use in a drug at Tsinghua University's Research Centre for Public Health in Beijing, China, Mar 30, 2020. REUTERS

Nerds: The rising heroes of the coronavirus era

Potential vaccine shows promise

Researches at the University of Minnesota Genomics Centre set up an automated liquid handler as researchers begin a trial to see whether malaria treatment hydroxychloroquine can prevent or reduce the severity of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US Mar 19, 2020. REUTERS   

COVID-19 changed how the world does science, together

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.