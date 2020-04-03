Home > Science

Potential COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in mouse study

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Apr 2020 10:13 PM BdST Updated: 03 Apr 2020 10:13 PM BdST

Initial tests in mice of a potential COVID-19 vaccine delivered via a fingertip-sized patch have shown it can induce an immune response against the new coronavirus at levels that might prevent infection, US scientists said on Thursday.

A researcher at the University of Pittsburgh works on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a fingertip-sized patch with dissolvable microscopic needles, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 28, 2020. UPMC/Handout via REUTERS

A researcher at the University of Pittsburgh works on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a fingertip-sized patch with dissolvable microscopic needles, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 28, 2020. UPMC/Handout via REUTERS

Researchers around the world are working to develop potential treatments or vaccines against the respiratory disease that has killed nearly 47,000 people and infected almost a million in just a few months.

A team at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in the United States said they were able to move quickly in developing a potential COVID-19 vaccine after working on other coronaviruses that cause Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

“These two viruses, which are closely related to SARS-CoV-2 (the new coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic), teach us that a particular protein, called a spike protein, is important for inducing immunity against the virus,” said Andrea Gambotto, an associate professor at Pittsburgh.

“We knew exactly where to fight this new virus.”

When tested in mice, the prototype vaccine - which the researchers have called PittCoVacc - generated what they described as “a surge of antibodies” against the new coronavirus within two weeks.

The Pittsburgh researchers cautioned that because the animals have not been tracked for very long as yet, it is too early to say whether and for how long the immune response against COVID-19 lasts.

But they said that in comparable tests in mice with their MERS experimental vaccine, a sufficient level of antibodies was produced to neutralize the virus for at least a year.

So far, the antibody levels of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccinated animals seem to be following the same trend, they said in peer-reviewed study in the journal EBioMedicine.

The team said they hope to start testing the vaccine candidate on people in clinical trials in the next few months.

The potential vaccine uses a needle patch design, called a microneedle array, to increase its potential potency.

This array is a fingertip-sized patch of 400 tiny needles made out of sugar and the spike protein, Gambotto explained. It is designed to deliver the spike protein pieces into the skin, where the immune reaction is strongest.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Potential vaccine shows promise

Researches at the University of Minnesota Genomics Centre set up an automated liquid handler as researchers begin a trial to see whether malaria treatment hydroxychloroquine can prevent or reduce the severity of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US Mar 19, 2020. REUTERS   

COVID-19 changed how the world does science, together

The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, US January 29, 2020. Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/Handout via REUTERS.

Singapore working on fast-track virus vaccine

A photo provided by NASA, a view of the southern hemisphere of Jupiter from NASA’s Juno spacecraft. As a gas planet, Jupiter’s calendar would be extremely hard to calculate, according to Dr Richard Binzel, a planetary scientist at MIT, because different lattitutdes have different rotation periods. The New York Times

Why Mars needs leap days, too

Representational image. Reuters

Earth’s deepest river conceals an evolutionary mystery

A photo provided by the Parks Canada Agency of a diver holding a decanter recovered from the HMS Erebus, one of two English naval ships that vanished more than 170 years ago while searching for a Northwest passage across the Canadian Arctic. The New York Times

Shipwreck yields artifacts of missing seafarers

FILE PHOTO: A man holds a pangolin at a wild animal rescue centre in Cuc Phuong, outside Hanoi, Vietnam September 12, 2016. Reuters

Pangolin possible coronavirus host

FILE -- A big brown bat collected by researchers in a cave near Ely, Nev., Nov. 5, 2018. Bats are considered the probable source of the coronavirus outbreak spreading from China. It turns out that they may have an immune system that lets them coexist with many disease-causing viruses. (Kim Raff/The New York Times)

How do bats live with so many viruses?

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.