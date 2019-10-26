Home > Science

Scientists name new beetle species after Greta Thunberg

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Oct 2019 10:55 AM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2019 10:55 AM BdST

Scientists have named a species after teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg in recognition of her 'outstanding contribution' to raising awareness of climate change, The Daily Mail reports.

The previously unnamed Nelloptodes gretae, which was discovered 50 years ago in Kenya, has no eyes, no wings, and is just 1mm long.

Experts at the Natural History Museum in London chose to name the beetle after Greta in honour of her 'immensely impressive' work, according to Mail Online.

She has risen to fame for fearless, straight-talking environmental campaign which has seen her in front of world governments and TV screens despite only being 16.

Dr Michael Darby, a scientific associate at the museum, found the insect in its collection of millions of animal specimens.

It had been found by British naturalist Dr William Block in Nairobi, Kenya, in 1965, and was donated to the Natural History Museum in 1978.

It spent decades unidentified and unnamed, the museum told MailOnline, before its classification as a completely new species was revealed recently.

Dr Darby said he chose the name, which includes the suffix 'gretae', to acknowledge her 'outstanding contribution' to raising awareness of environmental issues.

It is part of the Ptiliidae family of beetles, which includes some of the world's smallest insects.

'I chose this name as I am immensely impressed with the work of this young campaigner,' said Dr Darby.

'And I wanted to acknowledge her outstanding contribution in raising awareness of environmental issues.'

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Climate change teen activist Greta Thunberg speaks before joining a climate strike march in Montreal, Quebec, Canada September 27, 2019. REUTERS

Beetle species named after Greta Thunberg

Quantum computing is coming, bit by qubit

The astronauts Jessica Meir, left, and Christina Koch, aboard the International Space Station. The New York Times

NASA conducts first ever all-female spacewalk

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine (L) and SpaceX Chief Engineer Elon Musk shake hands after a tour of SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, US, Oct 10, 2019. REUTERS

NASA to launch first manned flight into orbit

A reconstruction of the skull of the large meat-eating dinosaur Siamraptor suwati based on fossils unearthed in Thailand is seen in this image released on Oct 9, 2019. Elements were scaled to fit in with the fossil holotype, the posterior part of the mandible. REUTERS

Fossils of 'shark-toothed' dinosaur found in Thailand

A screen displays the portraits of the laureates of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics (L-R) James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz, during a news conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, October 8, 2019. Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Nobel prize for work on Earth’s place in universe

In an image provided by NASA, astronauts Jessica Meira, left, and Christina Koch on the International Space Station. The first spacewalk to be conducted entirely by women is scheduled for Oct 21, 2019, NASA announced, nearly seven months after an all-female spacewalk was cancelled because two properly fitted spacesuits were not readily available. The New York Times

First all-female spacewalk back on: NASA

An officer stands guard at the spot where police said one of four homeless men was killed in lower Manhattan on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. A fifth victim was in critical condition from the attack, and a 24-year-old suspect was in custody, police said. (Yana Paskova/The New York Times)

4 homeless men bludgeoned to death

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.