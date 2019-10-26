Scientists name new beetle species after Greta Thunberg
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Oct 2019 10:55 AM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2019 10:55 AM BdST
Scientists have named a species after teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg in recognition of her 'outstanding contribution' to raising awareness of climate change, The Daily Mail reports.
The previously unnamed Nelloptodes gretae, which was discovered 50 years ago in Kenya, has no eyes, no wings, and is just 1mm long.
Experts at the Natural History Museum in London chose to name the beetle after Greta in honour of her 'immensely impressive' work, according to Mail Online.
She has risen to fame for fearless, straight-talking environmental campaign which has seen her in front of world governments and TV screens despite only being 16.
Dr Michael Darby, a scientific associate at the museum, found the insect in its collection of millions of animal specimens.
It had been found by British naturalist Dr William Block in Nairobi, Kenya, in 1965, and was donated to the Natural History Museum in 1978.
It spent decades unidentified and unnamed, the museum told MailOnline, before its classification as a completely new species was revealed recently.
Dr Darby said he chose the name, which includes the suffix 'gretae', to acknowledge her 'outstanding contribution' to raising awareness of environmental issues.
It is part of the Ptiliidae family of beetles, which includes some of the world's smallest insects.
'I chose this name as I am immensely impressed with the work of this young campaigner,' said Dr Darby.
'And I wanted to acknowledge her outstanding contribution in raising awareness of environmental issues.'
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Scientists name new beetle species after Greta Thunberg
- Quantum computing is coming, bit by qubit
- NASA astronauts complete the first all-female spacewalk
- NASA aims for first manned SpaceX mission in first-quarter 2020
- Fossils of 'shark-toothed' carnivorous dinosaur found in Thailand
- Nobel Prize in Physics awarded for studies of Earth’s place in the universe
- First all-female spacewalk is back on, NASA says
- Rampage against sleeping homeless leaves 4 dead in Manhattan’s Chinatown
- Musk sets out SpaceX Starship’s ambitious launch timeline
- At Area 51, plenty of invaders, no aliens
Most Read
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy questions US embassy in Dhaka’s motive, again
- New list of 2,730 educational institutions qualified for MPO published
- Shela crowned Miss Universe Bangladesh, will compete in main pageant in US
- After expelling Kausar, Hasina freezes Swechchhasebak League's Pankaj
- HuJi leader Atiqullah was seeking 'sponsors' in Bangladesh, say police
- Misha defeats Moushumi to get reelected as film artistes’ association chief
- Three top Chattogram criminals running extortion racket from Qatar: Police
- Hasina reaches Baku to attend NAM summit
- Hanging bodies of couple found in Ashulia
- Hasina joins NAM Summit in Azerbaijan