Scientists name new beetle species after Greta Thunberg

The previously unnamed Nelloptodes gretae, which was discovered 50 years ago in Kenya, has no eyes, no wings, and is just 1mm long.

Experts at the Natural History Museum in London chose to name the beetle after Greta in honour of her 'immensely impressive' work, according to Mail Online.

She has risen to fame for fearless, straight-talking environmental campaign which has seen her in front of world governments and TV screens despite only being 16.

Dr Michael Darby, a scientific associate at the museum, found the insect in its collection of millions of animal specimens.

It had been found by British naturalist Dr William Block in Nairobi, Kenya, in 1965, and was donated to the Natural History Museum in 1978.

It spent decades unidentified and unnamed, the museum told MailOnline, before its classification as a completely new species was revealed recently.

Dr Darby said he chose the name, which includes the suffix 'gretae', to acknowledge her 'outstanding contribution' to raising awareness of environmental issues.

It is part of the Ptiliidae family of beetles, which includes some of the world's smallest insects.

'I chose this name as I am immensely impressed with the work of this young campaigner,' said Dr Darby.

'And I wanted to acknowledge her outstanding contribution in raising awareness of environmental issues.'