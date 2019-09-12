Home > Science

Water found in atmosphere of planet beyond our solar system

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Sep 2019 04:35 AM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2019 04:42 AM BdST

Scientists for the first time have detected water in the atmosphere of an Earth-like planet orbiting a distant star, evidence that a key ingredient for life exists beyond our solar system, according to a study published on Wednesday.

Water vapor was found in the atmosphere of K2-18b, one of hundreds of "super-Earths" - worlds ranging in size between Earth and Neptune - documented in a growing new field of astronomy devoted to the exploration of so-called exoplanets elsewhere in the Milky Way galaxy.

More than 4,000 exoplanets of all types and sizes have been detected overall.

The latest discovery was reported in research by a team of scientists at University College London (UCL) published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Astronomy.

"We found water," UCL astrophysicist Ingo Waldmann told Reuters of the breakthrough, revealed from observations made with the Hubble Space Telescope, which analyzed starlight filtered through K2-18b's atmosphere.

More precisely, it marks the first time scientists have found water in the atmosphere around a super-Earth - as opposed to a gas giant - orbiting a star within its "habitable zone," just the right distance for liquid water to potentially exist on the surface.

Angelos Tsiaras, an astronomer at UCL, said the team is focusing its attention on identifying exoplanets with conditions similar to those on Earth.

 

"But of course this is not in order to find a place where we could go. This is still science fiction," Tsiaras said, noting that K2-18b orbits a dwarf star in the constellation Leo that lies 100 light years from Earth.

While light from the sun takes several minutes to reach Earth, light from K2-18b's star takes a century to reach our planet, "so for us to travel there is impossible," he said.

"Given it's so far away we don't really have any other choice but stay on our own Earth, so it's important to make Earth great again rather than looking for an alternative to go to," Tsiaras said.

Aside from the tremendous distance separating Earth from K2-18b, the exoplanet is likely exposed to far more radiation than Earth, diminishing the prospects for life evolving there.

However, the discovery brings astronomers closer to answering the fundamental question of how unique Earth is in the universe, the scientists said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

An artist's impression released by NASA on September 11, 2019 shows the planet K2-18b, its host star and an accompanying planet. Courtesy ESA/Hubble/M. Kornmesser/NASA Handout via REUTERS

Water found in atmosphere of exoplanet

India loses contact with moon mission

India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III-M1 blasts off carrying Chandrayaan-2 from the Satish Dhawan space centre at Sriharikota, India, July 22, 2019. Indian Space Research Organisation/Handout via REUTERS

India within reach of the moon

FILE PHOTO: Urquhart Castle stands on the banks of Loch Ness near Inverness, Scotland, Britain March 8, 2019. Reuters

Loch Ness monster might be a giant eel: Scientists

A photo provided by NASA shows astronaut Anne McClain during a spacewalk at the International Space Station on Mar 22, 2019. NASA is examining a claim that McClain improperly accessed the bank account of her estranged spouse from the Space Station. The New York Times

How a bitter divorce battle on earth led to a 'space crime'

The bow of the RMS Titanic, which lies at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean about 370 miles south of Newfoundland. Much has changed at the site since it was last visited 14 years ago. The New York Times

Where the Titanic rests, decay races on

Roopkund Lake, in the Indian Himalayas, is frozen for much of the year. But in warmer months it delivers a macabre performance, earning the nickname Skeleton Lake. The New York Times

The mystery of the Himalaya’s Skeleton Lake gets deeper

A complete fossil unearthed in Kootenay National Park in the Canadian Rockies of the marine creature Cambroraster falcatus, which lived 506 million years ago, showing the eyes and the body with paired swimming flaps below the large head carapace is seen in this image released by the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Jul 30, 2019. Jean-Bernard Caron/Royal Ontario Museum/Handout via REUTERS

Fossils of primordial predator unearthed in Canada

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.