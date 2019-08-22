Home > Science

Where the Titanic rests, decay races on

>> William J Broad, The New York Times

Published: 22 Aug 2019 04:09 PM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2019 04:09 PM BdST

In the 34 years since the RMS Titanic was discovered on the seafloor south of Newfoundland, it has become the world’s most famous shipwreck — a rusting hulk assailed by hundreds of explorers and moviemakers, salvors and tourists, scientists and federal watchdogs.

All agree that the once-grand ship is rapidly falling apart. Resting on the icy North Atlantic seabed more than 2 miles down, upright but split in two, the fragile mass is slowly succumbing to rust, corrosive salts, microbes and colonies of deep-sea creatures.

This month, a team from Triton Submarines captured video of the iconic wreck with human-occupied submersibles, in order to assess its status and anticipate the trajectory of its deterioration. The company called it the first such visit in nearly 14 years.

“It was kind of a cool thing to see the ocean reclaiming it,” said Patrick Lahey, the president of Triton, who surveyed the wreck himself during one of the dives.

The grand ocean liner, where the Astors and the Strauses played and dined, sank on April 15, 1912, taking more than 1,500 lives. Since then, the ship’s remains have become a diminishing aspect of the dark abyss, the new images revealed.

The crow’s nest, where a lookout once shouted an infamous warning — “Iceberg right ahead!” — has vanished. The forward mast has crumpled. The captain’s cabin, where British naval officer Edward John Smith was resting when his ship struck the iceberg, has collapsed, as has the poop deck where passengers gathered as the liner sank.

In an interview, Lahey said that viewing the historic luxury liner was less compelling than seeing “the massive shipwreck being consumed by the ocean and returned to its elemental state.”

He called the disorderly remains a refuge for “a large number of interesting animals,” including fish and sea anemones. “It’s unusual to find a shipwreck two miles down that’s so active.”

2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The bow of the RMS Titanic, which lies at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean about 370 miles south of Newfoundland. Much has changed at the site since it was last visited 14 years ago. The New York Times

Where the Titanic rests, decay races on

Roopkund Lake, in the Indian Himalayas, is frozen for much of the year. But in warmer months it delivers a macabre performance, earning the nickname Skeleton Lake. The New York Times

The mystery of the Himalaya’s Skeleton Lake gets deeper

A complete fossil unearthed in Kootenay National Park in the Canadian Rockies of the marine creature Cambroraster falcatus, which lived 506 million years ago, showing the eyes and the body with paired swimming flaps below the large head carapace is seen in this image released by the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Jul 30, 2019. Jean-Bernard Caron/Royal Ontario Museum/Handout via REUTERS

Fossils of primordial predator unearthed in Canada

In an undated image provided by Pei et al, Nature, a frame from a video by researchers in China showing a self-driving bicycle, with a neurotrophic computer chip that helps it understand certain commands. It's not the first self-driving bike, but it may be the nearest to thinking for itself. The New York Times

A bicycle built for none

In a photo provided by NASA, astronaut Eileen Marie Collins practices using a gas mask during a terminal countdown demonstration test at Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida in 1997. The New York Times

The workplace still isn’t equal, even if it’s the moon

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot for Apollo 11, poses for a photograph beside the deployed United States flag during an extravehicular activity (EVA) on the moon, Jul 20, 1969. The lunar module (LM) is on the left, and the footprints of the astronauts are visible in the soil. REUTERS

Companies risk clutter, conflict in race for the skies

The Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of Andrew Morgan of NASA, Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Luca Parmitano of European Space Agency blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan Jul 20, 2019. REUTERS

Astronauts hailed on 50th moon landing anniversary

A photo provided by the Indian Space Research Organization shows.Chandrayaan-2, India’s first moon lander, on the launchpad at the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India, on July 14, 2019. The initial launch time was postponed because of “a technical snag,” officials said on July 15. (Indian Space Research Organisation via The New York Times)

India confident after delay of Chandrayaan-2 launch

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.