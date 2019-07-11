Home > Science

NASA shake-up in new race to the moon

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Jul 2019 11:41 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2019 11:41 AM BdST

As NASA scrambles to meet US President Donald Trump's mandate to return humans to the moon by 2024, two long-time heads of NASA's human exploration wing were demoted Wednesday in a slew of administrative shakeups, officials said in an internal memo.

The biggest change to rock the agency is the demotion of Bill Gerstenmaier, who was leading the efforts to return humans to the lunar surface.

He has been with the agency since 1977, led some of its most high profile programmes and was the head of the human exploration office in a 14-year tenure.

The agency's chief Jim Bridenstine announced the changes in an internal memo to employees, signalling the latest leadership changes.

"As you know, NASA has been given a bold challenge to put the first woman and the next man on the Moon by 2024, with a focus on the ultimate goal of sending humans to Mars," Bridenstine said in the memo.

"In an effort to meet this challenge, I have decided to make leadership changes to the Human Exploration and Operations (HEO) Mission Directorate."

Bridenstine placed Ken Bowersox, a former astronaut and vice president of Astronaut Safety and Mission Assurance for Elon Musk's SpaceX, as acting associate administrator for the human exploration wing.

Gertenmaier was reassigned as a special assistant to Bridenstine's deputy, Jim Morhard.

Bill Hill, a deputy associate administrator under Gerstenmaier, was also moved to a special assistant position under NASA’s associate administrator Steve Jurczyk.

The White House has shown frustration with the pace of NASA's efforts, especially with its premier workhorse rocket known as the Space Launch System, which is years behind schedule and plagued with cost overruns.

Vice President Mike Pence commanded the agency in March to get the job done in five years, and reorganize its structure in an effort to return humans to the moon

He said "if NASA’s not currently capable of landing American astronauts on the moon in five years, we need to change the organization, not the mission.”

In another sign of internal shakeups in the space agency, Mark Sirangelo, a special assistant to Bridenstine, resigned in May, amid dwindling congressional support for the lunar initiative. He was hired after Pence's remarks to lead the agency's structure changes.

Wednesday's shakeups are the latest as NASA aims to transform itself into "a leaner, more accountable and more agile organization," as Pence said in the March speech to the National Space Council.

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 India's Virat Kohli after the match Action Images via Reuters
Kohli rues 45-minute slump
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters
Williamson hails pace attack
ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - England Nets - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 10, 2019 England's Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood Action Images via Reuters
England a different animal: Plunkett
NZ stun India to reach final

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Bill Gerstenmaier, Associate Administrator, NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters, speaks during a press conference announcing that NASA is opening the International Space Station for commercial business so US industry innovation and ingenuity can accelerate a commercial economy in low-Earth orbit at the NASDAQ Market site, at Times Square in New York City, US, Jun 7, 2019. REUTERS

NASA gears up for new moon race

An undated image from TMT International Observatory shows an artist’s rendering of the proposed Thirty Meter Telescope in Hawaii. It would be the largest telescope ever contemplated in the Northern Hemisphere. The New York Times

Hawaii telescope project to begin construction

Dr E A King of the Lunar Receiving Laboratory at NASA’s Johnson Space Centre in Houston in Jul 1969, with moon rocks that were collected during the Apollo 11 mission.

Armstrong: First man on the moon, and its first great geologist

An undated image provided by the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office shows a composite sketch of the suspect in the 1987 murder of a young Canadian couple, generated by Parabon, a forensic consulting firm, using crime-scene DNA. A new forensic technique sailed through its first test in court, leading to a guilty verdict. But beyond the courtroom, a battle over privacy is intensifying. The New York Times

Milestone for genealogy sites: First guilty verdict

Gene Kranz, former Apollo flight director, cuts a ceremonial ribbon at NASA’s Johnson Space Centre in Webster, Texas, Jun 28, 2019. The historic mission control center’s grand reopening celebration coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. The New York Times

NASA reopens Apollo Mission Control Room

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, carrying the US Air Force's Space Test Program 2 Mission, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, June 25, 2019. Reuters

SpaceX launches rocket with 24 satellites

An ancient footprint is pictured, having formed cracks due to desiccation after being extracted from its original site, in Osorno, Chile sometime in Apr 2019. REUTERS

Oldest human footprint found in Chile

An image provided by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, via National Science Foundation shows the first image of a black hole, from the galaxy Messier 87. The image, of a lopsided ring of light surrounding a dark circle deep in the heart of the galaxy known as Messier 87, some 55 million light-years away from here, resembled the Eye of Sauron, a reminder yet again of the power and malevolence of nature. It is a smoke ring framing a one-way portal to eternity. (Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, via National Science Foundation via The New York Times)

What is a black hole?

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.