Home > Science

Hawaii telescope project, long disputed, will begin construction

  >>Dennis Overbye, The New York Times 

Published: 11 Jul 2019 11:36 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2019 11:38 AM BdST

Gov David Ige of Hawaii announced Wednesday that construction will begin next week on a giant telescope on the summit of Mauna Kea, the volcano that looms over the Big Island of Hawaii.

The announcement was widely expected after a series of court rulings in recent years had gone the embattled telescope’s way. “We have followed a 10-year process to get to this point,” Ige said.

He was flanked at a news conference by Henry Yang, chancellor of the University of California, Santa Barbara, and chair of the Thirty Meter Telescope International Observatory. “We have learned much about the unique importance of Mauna Kea to all,” Yang said. “Hawaii is a very special place that has long honoured the arts of astronomy and navigation.”

He added, “We would like to acknowledge those who disagree with this project and their right to voice their disagreement.”

The Thirty Meter Telescope will be the largest telescope in the Northern Hemisphere, with a primary mirror bigger than a basketball court, and one of the most expensive: According to knowledgeable, unaffiliated astronomers, its costs could reach $2 billion.

But the project has been plagued with controversy and a series of legal and illegal obstacles. Activists have opposed it, saying that decades of telescope-building on Mauna Kea have polluted the mountain. In 2014, protesters disrupted a ground breaking ceremony and blocked construction vehicles from mountain roads.

Mauna Kea is considered “ceded land” that once belonged to the Hawaiian kingdom and is now held in trust for Native Hawaiians. Some of them have contended that the construction of telescopes on the mountain’s summit — 13 so far — has interfered with cultural and religious practices. For others, the telescope project has become a symbol of Western colonisation.

A poll last year by The Honolulu Star-Advertiser found that 72% of Native Hawaiians supported the telescope and that 15% opposed it. The general support, they say, is befitting the heritage of a people who traditionally navigated the Pacific by the winds, tides and stars. Many say they hope the telescope will bring technological and economic development to the island.

The telescope would be built by an international collaboration called the TMT International Observatory, led by the University of California and the California Institute of Technology but also including Japan, China, India and Canada.

This week a coalition of activists led by Kealoha Pisciotta filed a legal challenge in the 3rd Circuit Court of Hawaii, seeking an injunction against the telescope construction. The TMT International Observatory, the activists said, had failed to post a security bond that is required under a 1977 plan that governs the management of the mountain. The bond, in the amount of the full cost of the project, would cover the cost of restoring the site to its natural state once the telescope has finished its mission.

“By failing to post the bond, they have laid all financial liability on the People of Hawai’i, in the event the TMT doesn’t get full funding,” Pisciotta said in an email. “And this is especially important because they don’t have full funding now.”

In an email, Douglas Ing, a lawyer for the observatory, said: “We had a brief opportunity to review an unfiled copy of a lawsuit. We believe this is a weak lawsuit, and we expect to defeat it.”

It is only the latest chapter in a long series of protests and legal skirmishes. In December 2015, the state’s Supreme Court invalidated a previous construction permit on the grounds that the project’s opponents had been deprived of due process. A state board had granted the permit before the opponents could be heard in a so-called contested case hearing.

The TMT astronomers said they would build their telescope in the Canary Islands if denied in Hawaii. In October, the Hawaiian Supreme Court restored the telescope’s building permit. This summer, Ige announced that a “notice to proceed” had been issued, allowing construction. As part of the deal, five telescopes operating on Mauna Kea will be shut down and their sites restored to original condition.

Ige said the environmental reviews required for the decommissioning of two of those telescopes had already begun.

Yang said that it would take 10 years to actually build the telescope but that he did not know an estimate of the total cost. He stressed that the partners in the international collaboration were committed to finishing the project.

The Mauna Kea access road that goes up to the summit, which was the scene of protests and blockades last time around, will be severely restricted starting Monday, Ige said.

“We are asking people to be safe,” he said. “We ask they be respectful of those who work on this project.”

He added, “We are being respectful of those who choose to voice their disagreement with this project.”

He said he was working with the mayor of Hawaii County, Harry Kim, “to achieve a broader vision of Mauna Kea as symbol of peace and international collaboration.”

“I believe we can find a new way forward,” Ige said.

 

 

 

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 India's Virat Kohli after the match Action Images via Reuters
Kohli rues 45-minute slump
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters
Williamson hails pace attack
ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - England Nets - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 10, 2019 England's Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood Action Images via Reuters
England a different animal: Plunkett
NZ stun India to reach final

More stories

An undated image from TMT International Observatory shows an artist’s rendering of the proposed Thirty Meter Telescope in Hawaii. It would be the largest telescope ever contemplated in the Northern Hemisphere. The New York Times

Hawaii telescope project to begin construction

Dr E A King of the Lunar Receiving Laboratory at NASA’s Johnson Space Centre in Houston in Jul 1969, with moon rocks that were collected during the Apollo 11 mission.

Armstrong: First man on the moon, and its first great geologist

An undated image provided by the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office shows a composite sketch of the suspect in the 1987 murder of a young Canadian couple, generated by Parabon, a forensic consulting firm, using crime-scene DNA. A new forensic technique sailed through its first test in court, leading to a guilty verdict. But beyond the courtroom, a battle over privacy is intensifying. The New York Times

Milestone for genealogy sites: First guilty verdict

Gene Kranz, former Apollo flight director, cuts a ceremonial ribbon at NASA’s Johnson Space Centre in Webster, Texas, Jun 28, 2019. The historic mission control center’s grand reopening celebration coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. The New York Times

NASA reopens Apollo Mission Control Room

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, carrying the US Air Force's Space Test Program 2 Mission, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, June 25, 2019. Reuters

SpaceX launches rocket with 24 satellites

An ancient footprint is pictured, having formed cracks due to desiccation after being extracted from its original site, in Osorno, Chile sometime in Apr 2019. REUTERS

Oldest human footprint found in Chile

An image provided by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, via National Science Foundation shows the first image of a black hole, from the galaxy Messier 87. The image, of a lopsided ring of light surrounding a dark circle deep in the heart of the galaxy known as Messier 87, some 55 million light-years away from here, resembled the Eye of Sauron, a reminder yet again of the power and malevolence of nature. It is a smoke ring framing a one-way portal to eternity. (Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, via National Science Foundation via The New York Times)

What is a black hole?

The first ever photo a black hole, taken using a global network of telescopes, conducted by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project, to gain insight into celestial objects with gravitational fields so strong no mater or light can escape, is shown in this handout photo released April 10, 2019. Event Horizon Telescope (EHT)/National Science Foundation/Handout via REUTERS

Remarkable image of black hole released

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.