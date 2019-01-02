New Horizons approaches the most distant object ever visited: ‘We only get one shot’

Thirty-three minutes later, they counted down again, this time for the real reason they had gathered. The New Horizons spacecraft, operated by the laboratory for NASA, was approaching a small, icy world nicknamed Ultima Thule, which lies a billion miles farther from the sun than Pluto and could hold clues to the formation of the solar system as we know it.

“Are you psyched?” said S Alan Stern, New Horizons’ principal investigator, surrounded by children waving American flags. “Are you jazzed?”

At the moment Stern marked the spacecraft’s closest approach, the crowd cheered, more loudly than they had for the new year.

“Go, New Horizons!” Stern shouted.

Although calculations by the mission’s managers predicted that the spacecraft would pass within 2,200 miles of the small world, known by the designation 2014 MU69, at 12:33 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, scientists still had to wait hours to learn whether the mission was a success.

“We’re very confident in the spacecraft, and we’re very confident in the plan that we have for the exploration of Ultima,” Stern said Monday. “But I’d be kidding you if I didn’t tell you that we’re also on pins and needles to see out how this turns out. We only get one shot at it.”

At that time of closest approach, the spacecraft was busy making its scientific observations. Only hours later was it scheduled to turn its antenna toward Earth to confirm whether everything had gone as planned. That 15-minute message, which does not contain images or other scientific data, would then take six hours to travel the 4.1 billion miles at the speed of light to Earth.

Between the start of 2019 and the time of the flyby, the revellers were treated to Brian May, best known as the lead guitarist of the rock band Queen but also an astrophysicist collaborating with the mission’s science team, introducing a music video of a new song, “New Horizons,” which he wrote for the occasion at the request of Stern.

May said he was initially reluctant when Stern asked. “I thought this is going to be hard, because I can’t think of anything that rhymes with Ultima Thule,” he said.

For most of the rest of his time here, May was working with other scientists. “I’m not here as a celebrity,” he said.

There was plenty of work to be done. In many ways, this flyby was more difficult than the one for Pluto in 2015, which collected a wealth of fascinating pictures and data. Ultima Thule is about one-100th the diameter of Pluto and far dimmer. While Pluto has been studied for decades, Ultima Thule was discovered only four and a half years ago by the Hubble Space Telescope, and none of the telescopes on Earth have been able to clearly spot it.

If Ultima Thule was not where the scientists thought it was, the cameras and other instruments could have been pointing at empty space instead. At closest approach, New Horizons snapped a swath of almost 900 of the highest-resolution images to make sure that the object shows up in a few.

Still, the New Horizons team was confident that it had pinned down where it would be.

“I think we’re good,” said Marc W. Buie, an astronomer working to identify Ultima Thule’s position, during a news conference on Sunday. “I think we’re better than good.”