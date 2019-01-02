Home > Science

NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft signals successful flyby of Ultima Thule

  >>Kenneth Chang, The New York Times 

Published: 02 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST

Previous Next
Thirty-three minutes into the new year, scientists, engineers and well-wishers here at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory celebrated the moment that NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft made its closest approach to a small, icy world nicknamed Ultima Thule.

Almost 10 hours later, the New Horizons team finally received confirmation that the spacecraft had executed its planned observations flawlessly. In the days and months to come, the mission’s scientists expect to receive pictures of Ultima Thule and scientific data that could lead to discoveries about the origins of the sun and the planets.

That is the latest triumph in a journey that started in 2006, when the spacecraft launched on a mission to explore Pluto. Thirteen years and more than 4 billion miles later, New Horizons has provided humanity’s first glimpse of a distant fragment that could be unchanged from the solar system’s earliest days.

An artist’s rendition of the icy world known as Ultima Thule, as seen at the flyby event at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Md, on Monday night, Dec 31, 2018. The New York Times

An artist’s rendition of the icy world known as Ultima Thule, as seen at the flyby event at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Md, on Monday night, Dec 31, 2018. The New York Times

Ultima Thule, the name that the mission team selected for the object from more than 34,000 suggestions from the public, means “beyond the borders of the known world.”

During the flyby, at a distance of about 2,200 miles, the spacecraft was out of communication with Earth because it was busy making scientific observations. Only hours later did New Horizons turn its antenna toward home. Then, it sent a 15-minute update, confirming it had survived the flyby. The message took six hours to travel the 4.1 billion miles at the speed of light to Earth. Future transmissions are expected to convey new pictures and readings from the flyby.

At 10:31 am, the operations centre at Johns Hopkins, which runs the mission for NASA, confirmed that a radio dish in Madrid, part of NASA’s Deep Space Network, had locked in to the signal from New Horizons.

“We have a healthy spacecraft,” Alice Bowman, the mission operations manager, announced following a methodical check of the spacecraft’s systems. “We’ve just accomplished the most distant flyby.”

Clapping and cheering erupted in the room where the mood had been quiet and nervous a few minutes earlier.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m really liking this 2019 thing so far,” S Alan Stern, the mission’s principal investigator, said at the start of a news conference on Tuesday.

 

© 2018 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

An artist’s rendition of the icy world known as Ultima Thule, as seen at the flyby event at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Md., on Monday night, Dec. 31, 2018. Scientists, engineers and well-wishers gathered to celebrate the moment the NASA spacecraft New Horizons encountered Ultima Thule, an object orbiting one billion miles beyond Pluto. (Matt Roth/The New York Times)

New Horizons approaches Ultima Thule

A handout image provided by Roberto Molar Candanosa/Carnegie Institution for Science shows an artist's rendering of 2018 VG18, nicknamed “Farout,” which is more than three times as far out from the sun as Pluto. Orbiting 11 billion miles from the sun, this tiny world offers additional clues in the search for the proposed Planet Nine. (Roberto Molar Candanosa/Carnegie Institution for Science via The New York Times)

Far-out world circling the sun discovered

 A Daohugou pterosaur, with four different feather types over its head, neck, body, and wings, and a generally ginger-brown colour, based on Jurassic Period fossils unearthed in China, is seen in this illustration handout, released from University of Bristol, in Bristol, United Kingdom on December 14, 2018. Courtesy Yuan Zhang/Handout via REUTERS

Flying reptiles boasted feathers

Apollo 11 Commander Neil Armstrong working at an equipment storage area on the lunar module. This is one of the few photos that show Armstrong during the moonwalk. Credits: NASA

NASA invites NBA champion over Moon landing doubts

A Long March-3B rocket carrying Chang'e 4 lunar probe takes off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan province, China December 8, 2018. Reuters/Stringer

China aims to land on dark side of Moon

Scientist He Jiankui shows 'The Human Genome', a book he edited, at his company Direct Genomics in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China August 4, 2016. Reuters

China halts baby gene-editing

A life-size model of the spaceship Insight, NASA's first robotic lander dedicated to studying the deep interior of Mars, is shown at Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California, US November 26, 2018. Reuters

Mars craft lands for unprecedented mission

A replica of the International Prototype Kilogram is pictured at the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM) in Sevres near Paris, France, Nov 14, 2018. REUTERS

Scientists re-define the kilogram

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.