2021: The year in pictures

The coronavirus pandemic has left an indelible mark on daily life in Bangladesh, leaving the economy, education and many other sectors in disarray. But 2021 was also littered with tales of happiness and laughter, tears and sorrows, and hopes and despair which will always be etched in the minds of people. As Bangladesh looks forward to a new dawn in 2022, here's a look back at the year that was 2021 in photographs.