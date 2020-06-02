Bangladesh reports first virus death in Rohingya refugee camp

A 71-year-old resident of the world's largest refugee camp at Kutupalong, passed away with COVID-19 symptoms on Monday, according to Additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mohammad Shamsuddoza.

His test results later came out positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, he said.

At least 29 Rohingya refugees have tested positive for the coronavirus but no fatalities had been reported until now.

Bangladesh has sheltered more than 1 million refugees from Myanmar and most of them live in the camps in Cox’s Bazar.

The camps were put on lockdown along with entire Cox’s Bazar district on Mar 11 after Bangladesh had reported the first coronavirus cases.

International organisations have expressed concerns over the risk of an outbreak at the crammed camps.