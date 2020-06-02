Bangladesh reports first virus death in Rohingya refugee camp

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Jun 2020 02:30 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2020 02:30 PM BdST

Bangladesh has confirmed the first death of a Rohingya refugee from the novel coronavirus infection in a settlement in Cox's Bazar.

A 71-year-old resident of the world's largest refugee camp at Kutupalong, passed away with COVID-19 symptoms on Monday, according to Additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mohammad Shamsuddoza.

His test results later came out positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, he said.

At least 29 Rohingya refugees have tested positive for the coronavirus but no fatalities had been reported until now.

Bangladesh has sheltered more than 1 million refugees from Myanmar and most of them live in the camps in Cox’s Bazar.

The camps were put on lockdown along with entire Cox’s Bazar district on Mar 11 after Bangladesh had reported the first coronavirus cases.

International organisations have expressed concerns over the risk of an outbreak at the crammed camps.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.