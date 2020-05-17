Rohingya drug suspect killed in BGB 'shootout' in Teknaf

The dead man was identified as Md Shaker, 22, a resident of the refugee settlement in Ukhiya's Balukhali.

Troopers of the border force's special camp in Noapara were patrolling the embankment in the area when the gunfight broke out around 4 am Sunday, said BGB-2 Battalion Captain Lt Col Mohammad Faisal Hassan Khan.

"A group of three or four people had come from across the Naf River and were mounting the embankment when the BGB patrol ordered them to stop. But they opened fire on the troopers instead, prompting a retaliation."

The two sides exchanged fire for about five minutes before the assailants fled. The BGB later spotted a wounded man at the scene and rushed him to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, added Faisail.

After combing the area, the border guards recovered 240,000 pieces of the methamphetamine-based yaba tablets, a gun, a couple of empty bullet shells and a dagger, according to the BGB official. Two BGB troopers were also injured in the incident and are being treated in Teknaf Upazila Health Complex, he added.