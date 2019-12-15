Amnesty International calls for shared responsibility over education of Rohingya children

Both Bangladesh and the international community must take responsibility for the education of Rohingya children in the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Amnesty International has said ahead of the first Global Refugee Forum.

Over half a million children in the refugee camps are yet to see the inside of a classroom, the human rights organisation said in a statement.

“The Rohingya children in the camps in Cox’s Bazar must not become a lost generation. The international community must accept that they will not be able to return home to Myanmar any time soon. And they cannot continue to see their futures slowly stolen from them in conditions where they are being denied their right to education,” said Saad Hammadi, South Asia Campaigner at Amnesty International.

Saad urged the Bangladesh government to lift the restrictions on education for refugees currently in place.

The host community in Cox’s Bazar suffers both from a shortage of teachers as they seek better paying jobs often in humanitarian agencies and high student dropout rates due in part to pressure on children to enter the workforce early to meet the higher cost of living as household incomes continue to fall.

Nearly a third of 1,311 households surveyed in Cox’s Bazar have at least one primary or secondary school aged child who was not attending school, a survey revealed.

In the 2019 Joint Response Plan for Rohingya refugees and the host community in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh received only 40 percent of the $59.9 million allocated for education as of October. Humanitarian officials fear that the funding for education may decline further in 2020.

The Global Refugee Forum, scheduled to take place in Geneva from Dec 16-18, has made education one of its six key themes.

