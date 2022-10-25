    বাংলা

    Rishi Sunak pledges to clean up mess left by Truss as UK PM

    He formally became Britain's new prime minister after meeting King Charles at Buckingham Palace

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Oct 2022, 10:53 AM
    Updated : 25 Oct 2022, 10:53 AM

    Britain's new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, said on Tuesday he would try to fix the mess left by his predecessor, restore faith in politics and tackle a "profound economic crisis" but warned the country there would be difficult decisions.

    Standing in front of his Downing Street office, Sunak paid tribute to Liz Truss, whose economic programme roiled the markets, saying the mistakes she made were not "born of ill will or bad intentions".

    He also took aim at another predecessor, Boris Johnson, by saying the mandate the Conservatives were handed at the 2019 election won by the former prime minister was not the property of one individual, and he would be guided by its promises.

    "I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss ... Some mistakes were made. Not born of ill will or bad intentions. Quite the opposite in fact. But mistakes nonetheless," he said.

    "And I have been elected as leader of my party and your prime minister, in part to fix them. And that work begins immediately. I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government's agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come."

    Appealing to a pubic facing rising energy and food prices, Sunak, one of the wealthiest lawmakers in parliament, said he fully appreciated how hard things were for many.

    "All I can say is that I am not daunted. I know the high office I have accepted and I hope to live up to its demands," he said.

    "So I stand here before you ready to lead our country into the future. To put your needs above politics, to reach out and build a government that represents the very best traditions of my party. Together we can achieve incredible things."

    RELATED STORIES
    New leader of Britain's Conservative Party Rishi Sunak waves outside the party's headquarters in London, Britain, Oct 24, 2022.
    Sunak faces daunting task as he becomes UK PM
    The 42-year-old former finance minister becomes Britain's third prime minister in less than two months, after infighting and feuding at Westminster
    Rishi Sunak, his wife Akshata Murthy and his daughters Anoushka and Krishna attend a Conservative Party leadership campaign event in Grantham, UK, Jul 23, 2022.
    Sunak will do his best for UK: father-in-law
    NR Narayana Murthy said Sunak's family is proud of him. Revelations that Sunak's wife had not been paying British tax on her foreign income through 'non-domiciled' status had hurt Sunak's earlier race ...
    British Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves Number 10 Downing Street for the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, Oct 19, 2022.
    Truss to Sunak: 'You have my full support'
    She said on Twitter after Rishi Sunak won a leadership race to become the UK's next prime minister
    The new leader of Britain's Conservative Party Rishi Sunak walks outside the Conservative Campaign Headquarters, in London, Britain Oct 24, 2022.
    Sunak to be next UK prime minister: What you need to know
    His rivals quit the race, following one of the most turbulent periods in British political history

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher