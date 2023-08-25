Trump prepares for mugshot ahead of Georgia election trial

Donald Trump is set to make history on Thursday as the first former US president to submit to a mugshot when he appears at an Atlanta jail to face criminal charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia - even as the local district attorney proposed starting the trial in less than two months.

Hours before his expected evening jail appearance, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in a court filing called for a trial date of Oct. 23, an accelerated timeline for a sprawling case that includes 18 defendants alongsideTrump. Willis previously had proposed a March 4 start.

Trump, 77, already has entered uncharted territory as the first former US president to face criminal charges, though the four cases filed against him have not slowed his momentum as the front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination to run against Democratic President Joe Biden in next year's election.

Now the businessman-turned-politician who for years hosted a reality TV show is due to join the ranks of gangster Al Capone, crooner Frank Sinatra and other high-profile Americans who have posed for jailhouse photographs.

The image is certain to be circulated widely by Trump's foes and supporters alike.

"We want to put it on a T-shirt. It will go worldwide. It will be a more popular image than the Mona Lisa," said Laura Loomer, 30, a Republican former congressional candidate who mingled with other Trump supporters outside the jail on Thursday morning.