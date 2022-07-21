Home > Politics

UK leadership candidate Truss leads rival Sunak by 24 points: poll

  Reuters

Published: 21 Jul 2022 11:09 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2022 11:19 PM BdST

British leadership candidate Liz Truss held a 24-point lead over her rival Rishi Sunak in a YouGov poll of Conservative Party Members published on Thursday.

 

