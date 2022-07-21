UK leadership candidate Truss leads rival Sunak by 24 points: poll
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jul 2022 11:09 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2022 11:19 PM BdST
British leadership candidate Liz Truss held a 24-point lead over her rival Rishi Sunak in a YouGov poll of Conservative Party Members published on Thursday.
More stories
- Draghi resigns as Italy PM
- 'Hasta la vista, baby,' says Johnson as he exits parliament
- What Putin wants from Iran
- Race to replace Johnson heats up
- Race to replace UK PM Johnson narrows to four
- Clashes erupt in Cumilla after MP, chairman scuffle
- British PM contenders set to clash in second TV debate
- Five UK PM contenders to face off in TV debate
Recent Stories
- Italian PM Draghi meets president, expected to resign
- 'Hasta la vista, baby,' says UK's Boris Johnson as he exits parliament
- What Putin wants from Iran and why Tehran might be cautious
- Race to replace UK's Boris Johnson heats up as end in sight
- Increasingly bitter race to replace UK PM Johnson narrows to four
- Clashes erupt in Cumilla after scuffle between MP, chairman in Dhaka
Opinion
Most Read
- Magura police 'suicides': Constable Mahamudul was ADC Laboni's bodyguard
- Bangladesh finance minister sees no need for IMF loans now
- Nutritious diet is a luxury for many in Bangladesh as rising costs eat into their earnings
- US honours Bangladesh's Tariqul Islam for preventing human trafficking
- Eden College student dies after battery-run rickshaw overturns in Old Dhaka
- Prices of rechargeable fans heat up in Dhaka as power cuts drive demand
- 'Humanity over rivalry' says Indian woman as she re-visits Pakistan home after 75 years
- Bangladesh takes 8 decisions to reduce expenses, power consumption, control commodity prices
- Bangladesh reports six new virus deaths as cases top 2m
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day