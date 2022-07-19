Increasingly bitter race to replace UK PM Johnson narrows to four
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jul 2022 01:41 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2022 01:41 AM BdST
Britain's former finance minister Rishi Sunak held onto his lead in the race to become Britain's next prime minister on Monday as another hopeful was knocked out, leaving four candidates in an increasingly bitter contest to replace Boris Johnson.
Sunak got 115 votes in the third ballot of Conservative lawmakers on Monday, ahead of former defence minister Penny Mordaunt on 82 and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 71.
Since Johnson said he would resign earlier this month after his scandal-ridden administration lost the support of many in his ruling Conservative Party, the race to replace him has taken an ugly turn with several contenders turning their fire on the frontrunner Sunak.
He has faced criticism on everything from his record in government to the wealth of his wife by those vying to make it to a run-off between the final two candidates, with foreign secretary Truss and Mordaunt, currently a junior trade minister, his most likely opponents.
The chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat, a former soldier and Johnson critic who has never had a role in government, was eliminated from the leadership contest on Monday, after securing the fewest votes with 31.
Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch came fourth in the ballot with 58 votes.
The governing Conservative Party's 358 lawmakers will whittle the field down to the final two this week, staging votes which will eliminate the candidate with the fewest votes each time. The results of the next ballot are due at 1400 GMT on Tuesday.
A new prime minister will then be announced on Sept. 5, after the Conservative Party's 200,000 members cast postal ballots over the summer.
- Race to replace UK PM Johnson narrows to four
- Clashes erupt in Cumilla after MP, chairman scuffle
- British PM contenders set to clash in second TV debate
- Five UK PM contenders to face off in TV debate
- Rajapaksa quits; 'We are the real power': Sri Lankan protester
- EC readies roadmap for national election
- Rishi Sunak tops first vote to be next UK PM
- Ancestral ties: India avidly watching British leadership race
- Increasingly bitter race to replace UK PM Johnson narrows to four
- Clashes erupt in Cumilla after scuffle between MP, chairman in Dhaka
- British prime minister contenders set to clash in second TV debate
- Five contenders to be next UK PM to face off in TV debate
- Sri Lanka parliament speaker accepts Rajapaksa's resignation
- Electoral commission sets nine priorities before next general elections
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day
- SSC exams to start Sept 15, HSC exams in Nov: minister
- Recurring power outage is back in Bangladesh, this time with timetables
- As dollar gets dearer, concerns loom over Bangladesh's energy security
- Cargo plane carrying munitions to Bangladesh crashes in Greece
- Bangladesh Bank steps in as dollar surges to Tk 100 again
- Padma Bridge rakes in Tk 500m in tolls in a span of 20 days
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas
- Bangladesh reports 1,072 COVID cases, 7 deaths in a day
- High Court orders judicial probe into harassment of Narail college teacher