Poll shows Penny Mordaunt would win runoff to become next UK PM
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jul 2022 07:29 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2022 07:29 PM BdST
British minister Penny Mordaunt would win a runoff to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister if she makes it to the final two candidates, a poll by Yougov showed on Wednesday.
The snap poll of 876 Conservative Party members, who will decide between the final two candidates to replace Boris Johnson, showed Mordaunt ahead on 27%. Second place was Kemi Badenoch on 15%, followed by Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss on 13%.
Conservative lawmakers will whittle the field down from eight to two with a series of votes in the coming days. The first vote takes place later on Wednesday.
More stories
- 8 UK PM hopefuls face first vote to narrow field
- Mordaunt favourite among candidates for UK PM: poll
- Rajapaksa: Civil war victor brought down by protests
- 8 candidates nominated to succeed Johnson
- Rishi Sunak launches bid to be UK PM
- What an honest British prime minister would say
- Views of frontrunners to succeed Boris Johnson
- Truss enters race to become next UK PM
Recent Stories
- Poll shows Penny Mordaunt would win runoff to become next UK PM
- Eight candidates make cut in race to succeed UK PM Johnson
- Sri Lanka's Gotabaya Rajapaksa: Civil war victor brought down by protests
- Eight candidates nominated to succeed UK PM Johnson: committee
- Ex-finance minister Sunak launches bid to be UK PM as rival backs him
- What an honest British prime minister would say
Opinion
Most Read
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives, protesters storm prime minister's office
- Bangladesh forex reserves slip below $40bn, lowest in two years
- Bangladesh Bank approves debit, prepaid cards for online payment of visa fees
- Harun-or-Rashid appointed as DB chief
- Zahid Hossain named new managing director of Biman
- Eight candidates nominated to succeed UK PM Johnson: committee
- Cow prices spike in the final hours before Eid on 'low' supply
- Padma Bridge provides smooth trips to Kuakata as tourists pour in