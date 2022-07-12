What an honest British prime minister would say

For example, Rishi Sunak, the former finance minister who is now the front-runner, stressed the need for “honesty, seriousness and determination” rather than “fairy-tales” in his campaign video. Sajid Javid, the former health minister, gave pride of place to “integrity” in his resignation speech. If they and other wannabe prime ministers mean what they say, they should start with these five points:

BREXIT HAS HARMED US ECONOMICALLY AND POLITICALLY

You can’t be honest if you don’t tell the truth about the government’s most important policy: Brexit (which I campaigned against). Some of those who argued for leaving the European Union were prepared to take a hit to the economy and the UK’s influence in the world. But many voters were convinced Brexit would make Britain richer and more powerful. It hasn’t.

By the end of last year, the UK economy was 5% smaller than it would otherwise have been, according to the Centre for European Reform. Meanwhile, Britain is no longer a leader of the EU club and no longer able to act as a bridge between the United States and Europe. It’s true that the country has played an important role in responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine via NATO, but its impact would have been greater if it had more geopolitical tools in its box. It would also have more influence on other vital global topics, such as climate change.

WE WON’T BREAK INTERNATIONAL LAW

You can’t have integrity if you break your commitments. Respecting international law is a particularly serious obligation.

There are two UK policies that threaten to break it. First, the legislation the government is pushing through parliament that would give Britain the right unilaterally to rip up parts of its EU withdrawal agreement relating to Northern Ireland. Second, its plan to send asylum-seekers who illegally cross the English Channel in small boats to Rwanda.

A new prime minister who is serious about integrity could not do either of these things. They would have to find other ways to manage the borders in the Irish Sea and the Channel. In both cases, this would mean negotiating with, rather than threatening, EU neighbours.

OUR FINANCES ARE IN BAD SHAPE

You can’t claim to be realistic about anything unless you are straight about the nation’s finances. They’re not good. Government borrowing is approaching 100% of GDP. Although the fiscal deficit will fall this year, largely because taxes are rising, the long-term outlook for a country with an ageing population is dire. Public debt is projected to surpass 250% of GDP in 50 years, according to the UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility. Meanwhile, Britain’s chronic current account deficit is on the rise again, meaning the UK is increasingly dependent on the kindness of strangers to cover the shortfall.

Acknowledging these truths doesn’t mean that there can be absolutely no tax cuts or public spending increases for the moment – an issue the leadership rivals are wrangling over. But you cannot have an honest debate about what to do until you are realistic about the facts.

KILLING INFLATION WILL BE PAINFUL

Though prices are rising all over the world, the UK’s inflation rate at 9% and rising is the highest in the Group of Seven countries. It’s not just going to vanish, as the high energy prices triggered by the Ukraine war pass through the system. Tough medicine will also be needed.

The government can have a serious debate about how fast it wants to kill inflation – and what mix of policies should be used. Should it rely mainly on higher interest rates, squeezing people’s real wages, or perhaps issue diktats to keep a lid on prices?

All these options will be painful or risky in one way or another. Anybody who believes in honest politics cannot dodge that truth.

WE DON’T YET HAVE POLICIES TO MEET OUR CLIMATE CHANGE PROMISES

You can’t have integrity if you don’t deliver on your promises. Perhaps the government’s most important pledges relate to climate change. It was one of the first countries to commit to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 and then promised that all electricity will come from clean sources by 2035.

Though these promises are achievable, the government is not yet on track to deliver them, according to the Climate Change Committee. It doesn’t have policies to hit its targets, partly because most of them involve short-term costs, even though the long-term consequences of inaction will be even greater. Again, there can be reasonable debate about which policies to choose. But you can’t have honest politics if you assume that the solutions will appear magically.

Politicians around the world often talk about honesty and integrity. They are rarely true to their word. But maybe the desire for Britain’s next prime minister to distance themselves from Johnson’s premiership means this time it will be different.