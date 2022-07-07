After Boris Johnson quits, how will a new UK PM be chosen?
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jul 2022 06:28 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2022 06:28 PM BdST
Boris Johnson resigned as prime minister on Thursday, triggering a search for a new British leader.
Below is how a process to find Johnson's successor will work:
- Candidates putting themselves forward for the leadership, and there could be many, must be nominated by two other Conservative lawmakers.
- Conservative lawmakers then hold several rounds of votes to whittle down the field. Each time they are asked to vote for their favoured candidate in a secret ballot, and the person with the fewest votes is eliminated.
- This process is repeated until there are two candidates remaining. Votes previously have been held every Tuesday and Thursday but parliament is due to break for its six-week summer recess on July 21 so the process may have to be accelerated.
- The final two candidates are then put to a postal ballot of the wider Conservative Party membership, with the winner named the new leader.
- The leader of the party with a majority in the House of Commons is the de facto prime minister. He or she does not have to call a snap election, but has the power to do so.
HOW LONG WILL IT ALL TAKE?
The duration of the leadership contest can vary, depending on how many people put themselves forward. Theresa May became leader less than three weeks after David Cameron resigned in 2016 and all other contenders dropped out mid-race.
Johnson faced former health minister Jeremy Hunt in the run-off ballot of Conservative members to replace May in 2019, and took office two months after May announced her intention to resign.
Speaking outside Downing Street, Johnson
said he would remain in office until a new prime minister is elected, but some
Conservative members of parliament want Johnson to be replaced immediately.
- How will a new UK PM be chosen?
- Who could replace UK's Johnson?
- Many scandals of Johnson's premiership
- Can Boris Johnson be forced out?
- New UK finance minister Zahawi inherits faltering economy
- Johnson plunges into crisis as Sunak, Javid quit
- Pressure increases on Johnson over ex-minister
- First-time Turkish voters weigh the unknown
- After Boris Johnson quits, how will a new UK PM be chosen?
- With UK's Boris Johnson set to quit, who could replace him?
- The many scandals of Boris Johnson's premiership
- Increasingly isolated, Boris Johnson pledges to fight on
- Can Boris Johnson be forced out, and how is a successor chosen?
- New UK finance minister Zahawi inherits faltering economy, soaring inflation
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Motorcycles banned from launches during Eid-ul-Azha
- Life in Dhaka takes a hit as blackouts are back with vengeance
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- A BGB woman gives birth near Padma Bridge toll plaza
- Boris Johnson quits as UK prime minister, dragged down by scandals
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
- Henolux owner Nurul Amin’s rise: from homeopathy to skin-whitening creams
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Russia warns humanity at risk if West seeks to punish it over Ukraine