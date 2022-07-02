Awami League leader Mukul Bose dies at 68
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jul 2022 11:15 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2022 11:15 AM BdST
Mukul Bose, a member of Awami League's Advisory Council, has died in hospital care at the age of 68.
Mukul died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in India on Saturday morning, said Awami League Office Secretary Biplob Barua.
He fell seriously ill at his Rayerbazar home in Dhaka on May 16 and was immediately admitted to a hospital in Mohammadpur.
Mukul was transferred to the coronary care unit of Square Hospital the following day. He was put on life support after his condition worsened and was later taken to the Apollo Hospital in India’s Chennai.
He leaves behind his wife, son and daughter.
Awami League President Sheikh Hasina and General Secretary Obaidul Quader have expressed grief over the death of Mukul, who was a freedom fighter in the 1971 Liberation War.
During the state of emergency in 2007, Obaidul Quader, Syed Ashraful Islam and Mukul Bose were joint general secretaries of the Awami League.
Mukul faced the wrath of party activists after he was identified as a reformist during the state of emergency.
When the Awami League returned to power after the end of the state of emergency, Mukul was stripped of his post in 2009.
After being out of the Awami League's leadership for almost eight years, Mukul was inducted into the party's Advisory Council by Sheikh Hasina in 2017.
