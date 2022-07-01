Haji Salim released on parole to attend brother's funeral
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jul 2022 05:07 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2022 05:16 PM BdST
Awami League leader Haji Mohammad Salim, who is currently serving a 10-year jail sentence in a graft case, has been granted parole to join the funeral rites for his elder brother Haji Kayes.
The Ministry of Home Affairs granted him parole until 6 pm, according to Dhaka Central Jail's Superintendent Subhash Kumar Ghosh.
Salim was released from the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital, where he has been staying under the watch of prison authorities since May 22.
Kayes passed away in his residence in Dhaka's Shyamoli on Friday at the age of 72.
He had been suffering from various old-age complications, said Mohiuddin Ahmed Belal, an aide to Haji Salim's son Erfan Selim.
A funeral prayer was held at the Chawkbazar Shahi Jame Mosque after the Friday prayers, Mohiuddin said, adding that Kayes would be laid to rest at the Azimpur graveyard.
On May 22, the High Court rejected Haji Salim’s bail plea and ordered him to serve out his prison sentence after creating a controversy by travelling abroad in April.
He was later admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital and has been there ever since.
- Maharashtra CM resigns
- Swechchha Sebok League chief Nirmal Guha dies
- UK sets out plan to investigate Johnson
- Trump didn't care rioters were armed: ex-aide
- Xi loyalist Li re-elected as Shanghai party chief
- Hong Kong's rocky political road since 1997
- Johnson vows to lead Conservatives to next election
- Padma Bridge is revenge for insults: Quader
- Chief Minister of India's richest state Maharashtra resigns
- UK parliamentary committee sets out plan to investigate PM Johnson
- Swechchha Sebok League chief Nirmal Guha dies in Singapore at 58
- Trump did not care that Jan 6 rioters were armed, ex-White House aide testifies
- Xi loyalist Li re-elected as Shanghai Communist Party chief
- Hong Kong's rocky political road since the 1997 handover
Most Read
- Bangladesh signs Tk 92bn deal with Japan for metro rail linking Dhaka's east to west
- BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging
- Padma Bridge's screws couldn't have been removed by hand: CID
- Slain student Abrar Fahad's brother Faiyaj passes BUET admission test
- Bangladesh to announce the date of Eid-ul-Azha on Thursday
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Thousands march in India's Udaipur to demand protection for Hindus after tailor slaughtered
- Former Shibir activist arrested for removing Padma Bridge screws