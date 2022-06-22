India's ruling party nominates tribal, female politician for president
Jatindra Dash and Nigam Prusty, Reuters
Published: 22 Jun 2022 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2022 01:15 PM BdST
A female Indian politician from a tribal community has been nominated as presidential candidate by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling nationalist party, officials said on Wednesday.
Droupadi Murmu, 64, a veteran politician who has held senior posts in the eastern state of Odisha, is almost certain to be elected as Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a majority in parliament and is likely to get the support of other parties in state assemblies, say political analysts.
Droupadi Murmu, 64, a veteran Indian politician from a tribal community. Indiatoday.in
Born in a family of the Santhal tribe, Murmu started her career as a school teacher and actively participated on tribal rights issues. She later joined mainstream politics and served as a lawmaker and governor of the eastern state of Jharkhand.
Murmu "devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised," Modi said in a tweet late on Tuesday night, after her name was announced as a candidate.
"I am confident she will be a great president of our nation," Modi said.
If elected, Murmu will become the first tribal president and the second-ever female president.
Indian opposition parties said they would back Yashwant Sinha, a former BJP federal finance minister before he turned rebel, as their candiate for the presidential election.
The Indian Constitution provides a largely ceremonial role for the president, with the prime minister and his cabinet holding executive powers.
But the president has a key role during political crises, such as when a general election is inconclusive, by deciding which party is in the best position to form a federal government.
