Hasina sends 1,000 kg of mango for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata as gift

As many as 200 cartons of mango were dispatched via Benapole-Petrapole land port on Monday. Benapole's C&F agent Robi International conducted the transfer.

After the completion of customs and port formalities, Sheikh Marefat Tariqul Islam, deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata, received the mango and later handed them to an Indian delegation.

“The friendship between the two neighbouring countries will be further strengthened through this gesture,” said Marefat.

Hasina had sent a consignment of Rangpur's famous Haribhanga variety of mangoes to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and Mamata last year.

This time she sent Amrapali mangoes.

Hasina also sent 800 kg of different varieties of mangoes as a gift via Akhaura land port to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.