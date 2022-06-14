Khaleda to stay in hospital for ‘some more’ days after angioplasty
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jun 2022 01:02 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2022 01:02 AM BdST
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will have to stay in hospital for “some more” days as doctors want to keep her under observation after she underwent angioplasty with stenting following a heart attack.
Her personal physician Professor AZM Zahid Hossain said the board of doctors at Evercare Hospital took the decision on Monday after reviewing her test reports. They will sit again at 5pm on Tuesday after the end of a 72-hour observation.
Khaleda was convicted in two graft cases and taken to jail three years ago. In April 2020, in the light of the COVID pandemic, the government granted a request from her family for a conditional temporary release from jail for “humanitarian reasons”.
She has since stayed at her Gulshan home under the care of her personal doctors and has had limited interaction with others.
She was rushed to the private facility after she suddenly fell ill in the wee hours of Saturday. Doctors found three blocks in her blood vessels and conducted angioplasty to free one of the blocks. They could not work on the two other blocks at that time considering other health issues, Dr Zahid said.
The 76-year-old former prime minister had a ‘routine’ health check-up at the private hospital in early April as she has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye issues for a long time.
She was diagnosed with COVID-19 and spent nearly three months in hospital care last year. She also experienced bleeding in the digestive tract and liver cirrhosis.
- Macron's centrists hold thin edge after first round vote
- Macron faces tough battle for control of parliament
- Israel's ‘salvation government’ hangs by a thread
- EC can't act if MP Bahar disregards orders: CEC
- Khaleda under 72-hour observation in hospital
- MP Bahar ignores EC order to leave Cumilla
- Khaleda to get angiogram test
- Trump's ire at VP Pence a focus of Capitol riot hearings
- Israel's government closer to collapse after lawmaker quits
- Macron's centrists hold thin edge in France after first round vote: result
- Macron faces tough battle for control of parliament after first round vote
- One year in, Israel's ‘salvation government’ hangs by a thread
- EC can't compel Cumilla MP Bahar to leave constituency, says CEC Awal
- Doctors to keep Khaleda Zia under observation for 72 hours in hospital
Most Read
- FDI in Bangladesh rose to $2.9bn in 2021, around pre-pandemic level: UNCTAD
- At odds with Omar Sani’s claim, Moushumi says Zayed Khan did not disrespect her
- Bangladesh reports over 100 COVID cases for 2nd straight day
- Tk 6m tourist project pits Garos against Forest Department in Madhupur
- Bangladeshi man dies during Hajj pilgrimage
- Global nuclear arsenal to grow for first time since Cold War: think-tank
- HC to resume hearing Dr Kamal’s Tk 60m tax dodge challenge Tuesday
- Russian national found dead in Pabna's Rooppur
- Jun 25 SSC exam rescheduled to Jun 24 for Padma Bridge inauguration: Dipu Moni
- Police press charges against 29 over murder of Rohingya activist Mohib Ullah