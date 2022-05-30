Law minister says Haji Salim will remain MP until appeal verdict
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 May 2022 12:26 AM BdST Updated: 30 May 2022 12:32 AM BdST
Awami League leader Haji Mohammad Salim will continue to be a member of parliament until his challenge to overturn a 10-year jail term in a corruption case is settled, Law Minister Anisul Huq has said.
On May 22, Salim turned himself in to court and appealed for bail in the case, but Judge Shahidul Islam of the Dhaka Seventh Special Judge’s Court threw it out. He was later sent to Keraniganj Central Jail.
Salim filed a petition seeking to challenge the High Court verdict.
The law stipulates stripping down of the MP position of anyone sentenced to more than two years in jail over criminal charges.
The law minister on Sunday said, “There are two to three Supreme Court verdicts on the matter. Haji Salim has filed an appeal with the Appellate Division as well. As far as I know, parliament membership is not affected unless a final decision is reached.”
In March last year, the High Court upheld Salim’s 10-year sentence and ordered him to surrender to the court within 30 days.
The ACC prosecuted Salim during the military-backed caretaker government in 2007 on charges of having assets beyond his means and concealing income information.
A special court in 2008 sentenced him to 13 years in jail -- 10 years on charges of gaining wealth from unknown sources and three years for hiding the information.
It also sentenced his wife Gulshan Ara Begum to three years in jail on charges of abetting the crimes of her husband.
After hearing Salim and Gulshan’s pleas against the verdict, the High Court acquitted them of the charges in 2011.
The ACC then challenged the High Court judgment in the Supreme Court’s Appellate Division.
In 2015, the top court scrapped the High Court verdict and ordered a rehearing of Salim’s appeal.
After the rehearing, the panel of Justice Md Moinul Haque Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Hoque upheld Salim’s 10-year jail sentence for having wealth beyond means, but acquitted him of the charges of hiding information.
The High Court dismissed the appeal of Gulshan Ara against her conviction by the lower court in the case as she died, while the plea was being heard.
The High Court also ordered him to surrender. Salim had until May 24 to fulfil the order to surrender but created a controversy by travelling abroad on Apr 30 before his surrender.
