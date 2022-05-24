BNP leader Mirza Abbas taken to Singapore for treatment

They left the country on board a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight at 8:30 am on Tuesday, said BNP Health Affairs Secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam.

"He was undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital for stomach problems. He has been taken to Singapore for better treatment and will be admitted to Mount Elizabeth Hospital.”

The former minister is being accompanied by his wife Afroza Abbas and two sons, Rafiqul said.

Abbas’ family members have sought the blessings of the countrymen for his speedy recovery.

The former mayor of Dhaka city was admitted to Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in Shyamoli on May 17. There he was treated under the supervision of Prof M S Arfin and Prof Zahidul Haq.