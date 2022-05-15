Hasina joins Young Bangla, youth front of CRI
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 May 2022 03:25 AM BdST Updated: 15 May 2022 03:25 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has joined Young Bangla, the youth front of the Awami League’s Centre for Research and Information.
Radwan Mujib Siddiq, a trustee of CRI, took to Facebook to share the information on Saturday, cheering up the members of the organisation.
He posted a photo of him with his aunt Hasina and mother Sheikh Rehana. “Young Bangla’s new member!” he wrote. Hasina wears a facemask of Young Bangla in the photo.
Activists of the youth platform, comprising over 50,000 volunteers, are “overwhelmed” to get the prime minister as their latest member, CRI said.
Launched in 2014, Young Bangla has been acting as a space for the youth to come together into a network and collectively strive for achieving personal and national goals through sharing and cooperation, according to its website.
“Young Bangla members, numbering around 200,000, are elated and proud to have Sheikh Hasina supporting their cause, which is evident in their social media posts.”
Under one of its flagship initiatives Joy Bangla Youth Award, the platform recognises, grooms and showcases youth-led organisations.
Young Bangla has set the precedence of portraying history and advancing the spirit of the Liberation War through creative forms of storytelling such as Joy Bangla Concert, a remarkable music extravaganza in celebration of the historic March 7 speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
- BJP names Manik Saha Tripura CM
- Republicans wrongly tie Biden policies to baby formula shortage
- Sri Lankan president to appoint new PM this week
- No quiet retirement for Duterte
- Russian diplomats spurned in Europe's capitals
- 3 AL affiliates to hold conferences
- Biden speeds up military aid to Ukraine
- Redwan in jail after shooting at AL front workers
- India’s BJP names Manik Saha chief minister of Tripura
- Republicans wrongly tie Biden immigration policies to baby formula shortage
- Arfanul Haque Rifat gets Awami League nomination for Cumilla city polls
- Sri Lankan president to appoint new PM, cabinet this week
- No quiet retirement for Philippines' Duterte when Marcos takes over presidency
- Ex-Jubo League leader Samrat remains in hospital after release from jail custody
Most Read
- India raids ‘properties owned by PK Halder’, wanted in Bangladesh over scams
- U-turns are meant to de-clog Dhaka roads. Many believe they are doing the opposite
- Wanted over scams in Bangladesh, PK Halder and associates face grilling after arrest in India
- Students from two colleges in Dhaka clash, disrupting traffic
- 8 die as bus, car and motorcycle get into accident in Gopalganj
- A ceiling fan comes down on sacked state minister Murad Hassan, leaving him injured
- Mitu's family concerned about the safety of her children, want custody
- Exhausted, weak wild elephant prefers to stay close to humans
- BIRDEM doctor, wife and son die on trip to visit ill mother in Gopalganj crash
- Tattoos, still illegal in South Korea, thrive underground