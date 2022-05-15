Hasina joins Young Bangla, youth front of CRI

Radwan Mujib Siddiq, a trustee of CRI, took to Facebook to share the information on Saturday, cheering up the members of the organisation.

He posted a photo of him with his aunt Hasina and mother Sheikh Rehana. “Young Bangla’s new member!” he wrote. Hasina wears a facemask of Young Bangla in the photo.

Activists of the youth platform, comprising over 50,000 volunteers, are “overwhelmed” to get the prime minister as their latest member, CRI said.

Launched in 2014, Young Bangla has been acting as a space for the youth to come together into a network and collectively strive for achieving personal and national goals through sharing and cooperation, according to its website.

“Young Bangla members, numbering around 200,000, are elated and proud to have Sheikh Hasina supporting their cause, which is evident in their social media posts.”

Under one of its flagship initiatives Joy Bangla Youth Award, the platform recognises, grooms and showcases youth-led organisations.

Young Bangla has set the precedence of portraying history and advancing the spirit of the Liberation War through creative forms of storytelling such as Joy Bangla Concert, a remarkable music extravaganza in celebration of the historic March 7 speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.