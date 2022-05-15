BJP leader slapped on camera over comments against veteran politician Sharad Pawar

“Maharashtra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Pvt Vinayak Ambekar has been attacked by NCP goons and on behalf of BJP, I strongly condemn this attack,” NDTV translated the Marathi caption of the video, posted by state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Twitter, as saying on Sunday.

“These NCP goons must be dealt with immediately," it added.

The video shows some men arguing with Ambekar, who was seated at a desk. A man then went on to smack him and knock a pair of glasses off his face.

On Saturday, Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale and a student, Nikhil Bhamre, were arrested for sharing posts on three-time chief minister of the state Pawar.

While Chitale was arrested by the Thane police, Bhamre was arrested in Nashik.

Chitale was accused of defamation, promoting enmity and spreading disharmony among people.

The NCP is part of the ruling combine in Maharashtra.