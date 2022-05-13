Arfanul Haque Rifat gets Awami League nomination for Cumilla city polls
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 May 2022 11:54 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2022 11:54 PM BdST
The ruling party has endorsed its Cumilla city unit General Secretary Arfanul Haque Rifat for the Jun 15 mayoral race.
In a crowded pool of 14 nomination seekers, Rifat’s bid for the ticket was validated by party stalwarts at a meeting with Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair on Friday.
Rifat’s main opponent in the race is the current mayor Monirul Haque Sakku, a BNP-supported candidate.
If Sakku retains his mayorship on Jun 15, it will be his third consecutive win against Awami League candidates in successive polls.
Sakku defeated senior Awami League leader Afzal Khan in the maiden election to the city corporation in 2012 and won again against Afzal’s daughter Anjum Sultana Sima, who later had become a parliament member from the reserved seats, in 2017.
In an immediate reaction, Rifat expressed gratitude towards the party chief for having faith in him.
“I will do my best to return the faith she [Sheikh Hasina] has in me by winning the polls on June 15,” he said.
If elected, the leader of the ruling party’s Cumilla unit has also pledged to keep the city hall “open for all”.
“I will not be partisan, rather I will transform the city hall to a ‘Big Tent,’ where citizens from all walks of the city can come to seek services,” Arfanul said.
The newly-formed Election Commission on Apr 25 announced the schedule of polls for the Cumilla city race, along with six other municipalities and 135 Union Parishads.
Electronic voting machines will be used in all the elections.
The deadline for filing nominations is May 17. Symbols will be allocated to candidates on May 27.
- Sri Lankan president to appoint new PM this week
- No quiet retirement for Duterte
- Russian diplomats spurned in Europe's capitals
- 3 AL affiliates to hold conferences
- Biden speeds up military aid to Ukraine
- Redwan in jail after shooting at AL front workers
- If Roe falls, is same-sex marriage next?
- Resolve issues internally: Hasina to labour leaders
- Sri Lankan president to appoint new PM, cabinet this week
- No quiet retirement for Philippines' Duterte when Marcos takes over presidency
- Ex-Jubo League leader Samrat remains in hospital after release from jail custody
- Russian diplomats spurned in Europe's capitals
- Awami League plans to hold conferences for 3 affiliates
- Biden speeds up military aid to Ukraine, drawing US deeper into war
Most Read
- A day of destiny: Bangladesh jails Destiny Group President Harun, MD Rafiqul for graft
- A ceiling fan comes down on sacked state minister Murad Hassan, leaving him injured
- Bangladesh minister proposes ‘Korean method’ to execute govt project
- UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies
- FDA authorises a type of underwear to protect against infection during oral sex
- Exhausted, weak wild elephant prefers to stay close to humans
- Bangladesh announces three Hajj travel packages, cheapest deal to cost Tk 456,530
- Bangladesh to resume selling unreserved train tickets after 2 years of pandemic
- Businessman shot dead in Khulna, wife injured
- 132,000 litres of hoarded soybean oil found in Rajshahi, Kushtia