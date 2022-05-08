Hasina says some people are trying to grab power
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said some people who always find fault with her government are trying to grab power.
Speaking at the ruling Awami League’s Central Working Committee meeting at the Ganabhaban on Saturday, she said, “Some people are always trying to regroup and oust the government.”
“What is our fault? Do they only see failures?” Hasina said, adding that the people understand the Awami League government is working for their welfare. “But some people with great knowledge understand less because they always look for chances to grab power.”
“They will wait forever. They complain to foreigners, hoping that someone abroad will hold their hand and put them on the throne. These things happened in the past, but Bangladesh has changed. They won’t be able to do it again.”
Hasina urged the Awami League leaders to work to make the party stronger. “If we can move forward with the trust people have in us, no one will be able to stop Bangladesh’s progress.”
Describing the achievements of her government, such as poverty alleviation and self-sufficiency in food, Hasina said they also took immediate steps to keep prices down.
Prices did not rise much in Bangladesh, compared to global market volatility amid the Ukraine-Russia war, Hasina said.
Reiterating that the government’s steps were effective to solve the onion crisis, she urged all to look for ways to produce cooking oil in Bangladesh and reduce imports to keep the prices down.
