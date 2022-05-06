UK police investigating Labour leader Starmer over lockdown rule-breach
>> Reuters
Published: 06 May 2022 07:12 PM BdST Updated: 06 May 2022 07:12 PM BdST
British police said on Friday they were investigating a potential breach of COVID-19 rules in a 2021 gathering attended by Labour leader Keir Starmer, in light of "significant new information" they had received.
The local Durham police confirmed the investigation in a statement.
