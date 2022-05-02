Russian oligarchs to be targeted in US aid package for Ukraine, Schumer says
>>Katharine Jackson, Reuters
Published: 02 May 2022 10:56 AM BdST Updated: 02 May 2022 10:56 AM BdST
US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday he would act on a Biden administration request to add provisions to a $33 billion Ukraine aid package to allow the United States to seize Russian oligarchs' assets and send money from their sale directly to Ukraine.
"Ukraine needs all the help it can get and, at the same time, we need all the assets we can put together to give Ukraine the aid it needs," Schumer said at a media briefing in New York City.
President Joe Biden asked Congress to approve $33 billion in assistance for Kyiv on Thursday in what would mark a dramatic escalation of US funding for Ukraine more than two months after it was invaded by Russia.
His administration also asked lawmakers to include provisions to help it seize more assets, liquidate them and send Ukraine the money.
Schumer said the provisions being added would streamline the forfeiture process for oligarch-owned properties in the United States, while allowing for expedited reviews in federal court, as requested by the White House.
They would also make it a criminal offence to knowingly possess proceeds obtained from "corrupt dealings" with the Russian government, he said.
"It's time for sanctioned Russian oligarchs to be held accountable for the ill-gotten wealth that they have received," Schumer said.
The US House of Representatives signalled its support for giving the administration more power to target oligarchs profiting from their association with Russian President Vladimir Putin when it approved non-binding legislation on Wednesday.
The $33 billion in funding for Ukraine, which lawmakers have said they want to approve quickly, would be used to provide Ukraine with weapons, ammunition and other military assistance, as well as direct economic and humanitarian aid.
- US talk of ‘victory’ against Russia has some allies nervous
- Trump faces biggest test of his 'king-maker' clout
- Final farewells for AMA Muhith
- AMA Muhith dies at 88
- The unsettling warning in France’s election
- Are traditional political parties dead in France?
- Fears mount that Ukraine war will spill across borders
- Convincing victory disguises challenges for Macron
- Russian oligarchs to be targeted in US aid package for Ukraine, Schumer says
- US talk of ‘victory’ against Russia has some allies nervous
- Trump faces biggest test of his 'king-maker' clout since leaving White House
- Nation bids farewell to former finance minister AMA Muhith at Shaheed Minar
- AMA Muhith, who designed record number of budgets for Bangladesh, dies at 88
- Are traditional political parties dead in France?
Most Read
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- Motorcycles rule the roads as people leave Dhaka on Eid holiday
- Dhaka airport to operate round the clock from Sunday midnight
- Japan to honour three Bangladeshis with ‘Order of the Rising Sun’ award
- Retailers run out of cooking oil stocks, crisis deepens ahead of Eid
- How Bangladesh averted nightmarish Eid holiday travel
- US talk of ‘victory’ against Russia has some allies nervous
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Tributes pour in for former finance minister Muhith at his birthplace in Sylhet