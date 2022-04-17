Those who don’t observe Mujibnagar Day are not true freedom fighters: Quader
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Apr 2022 02:56 PM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2022 02:56 PM BdST
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader questioned the loyalty of those who do not observe the historic Mujibnagar Day on Apr 17, describing them as “chameleons”.
To commemorate the occasion, the senior Awami League leader, flanked by other party members, placed a floral wreath at the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi on Sunday.
Quader also discouraged debate over “settled historical issues”.
“It was Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who led the freedom fighters to victory in 1971. Period. The four national leaders’ dedication and organising capacity were crucial to that glorious achievement,” he said.
“Those who do not observe Mar 7, Apr 17 and Jun 7, are not true freedom fighters, I call them chameleons who are disguised as freedom fighters,” he said.
“Instead of arguing over settled historical issues, we should pledge to strengthen our secular spirit to achieve victory under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership.”
Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had placed a floral wreath at the mural of her father in Dhanmondi Road No. 32. Top leaders and representatives of the Awami League and its associated organisations followed suit.
