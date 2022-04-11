Ex-ambassador Golam Moshi is back as Raushon Ershad’s political secretary

Moshi was expelled as the international and diplomatic affairs secretary of the Jatiya Party in September 2013. He then joined another expelled Jatiya Party leader Kazi Zafar Ahmed as secretary general of the latter’s new party.

Raushon, wife of Jatiya Party founder and its late chairman HM Ershad, had appointed Moshi as her political secretary in February 2014.

Moshi joined as Bangladesh’s ambassador to the oil-rich kingdom ended in January 2015 and his tenure ended in April 2020.

Raushon’s Assistant Private Secretary Mamun Hasan announced the decision to reappoint Moshi as her political secretary in a notice on Monday.

Moshi graduated in law from Dhaka University after attending Residential Model College.

He had also worked at the British Petroleum, Total Gas, Asia Satellite, Hong Kong Telecom and General Atomics.

During his appointment as the ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the foreign ministry said he was a “well-known” politician and businessman with “extensive experience in the field of oil and gas exploration”.