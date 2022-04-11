BNP seeks probe into ‘corruption’ in government in a letter to ACC
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Apr 2022 03:34 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2022 03:34 PM BdST
The BNP is writing to the Anti-Corruption Commission, demanding a probe into the alleged corruption by the government and the ruling party.Bangladesh is experiencing a “torrent of corruption”, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at a press briefing on Monday.
Although some news on corruption is published by “brave journalists”, most of the time the issues are "hushed up", he said.
“No one talks about it. The top tier of the BNP has decided to write to the ACC. Later, we’ll bring each corruption issue to the commission and the public.”
A delegation led by Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal was expected to hand the letter to the ACC on Monday.
“We hope that good sense will prevail in the ACC and it’ll conduct a proper probe and take the necessary legal steps,” Fakhrul said.
‘ACC PAYS NO HEED’
The ACC has not taken necessary measures on “sensitive” issues, Fakhrul said. “You must have noticed that the ACC takes steps against those [staff in the commission] who want to work.”
He said the commission generally appoints bureaucrats or former bureaucrats who try their best not to conduct any probe against the high-ups in the government or the law enforcement agencies.
“Bangladesh now has vast opportunities [to prosper], but the corruption here can be a ‘severe disease’ to destroy them. It has spread like cancer. You can’t have a task done without paying a bribe. No authorities will listen to you and you’ll never get justice,” said Fakhrul.
Though the BNP has complaints of corruption by the government, it decided not to publish a “white paper” for now, Fakhrul said.
“We’re considering publishing one, but not now.”
