BNP leader Ishraque Hossain arrested at leaflet distribution event in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Apr 2022 03:38 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2022 04:00 PM BdST
Police have arrested BNP leader Ishraque Hossain while he was distributing leaflets on soaring commodity prices in Dhaka’s Motojheel.
Ishraque, a member of the BNP’s Dhaka metropolitan unit, was apprehended near Shapla Chattar around 11:30 am on Wednesday. He was subsequently taken to the Motijheel Police Station, according to leaders of the Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal.
“Ishraque was held in accordance with an arrest warrant issued by the court in a case involving the torching of a car,” said DMP’s Additional Deputy Commissioner (Motijheel Zone) Enamul Haque Mithu.
Ishraque, the son of former Dhaka mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka, had contested the mayoral election for Dhaka South as a BNP-backed candidate last year but lost. He is a member of BNP’s subcommittee on international relations.
