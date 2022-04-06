BNP leader Ishraque Hossain arrested at leaflet distribution event in Dhaka

Ishraque, a member of the BNP’s Dhaka metropolitan unit, was apprehended near Shapla Chattar around 11:30 am on Wednesday. He was subsequently taken to the Motijheel Police Station, according to leaders of the Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal.

“Ishraque was held in accordance with an arrest warrant issued by the court in a case involving the torching of a car,” said DMP’s Additional Deputy Commissioner (Motijheel Zone) Enamul Haque Mithu.

Ishraque, the son of former Dhaka mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka, had contested the mayoral election for Dhaka South as a BNP-backed candidate last year but lost. He is a member of BNP’s subcommittee on international relations.