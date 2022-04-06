Home > Politics

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain arrested at leaflet distribution event in Dhaka

Police have arrested BNP leader Ishraque Hossain while he was distributing leaflets on soaring commodity prices in Dhaka’s Motojheel.

Ishraque, a member of the BNP’s Dhaka metropolitan unit, was apprehended near Shapla Chattar around 11:30 am on Wednesday. He was subsequently taken to the Motijheel Police Station, according to leaders of the Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal.

“Ishraque was held in accordance with an arrest warrant issued by the court in a case involving the torching of a car,” said DMP’s Additional Deputy Commissioner (Motijheel Zone) Enamul Haque Mithu.

Ishraque, the son of former Dhaka mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka, had contested the mayoral election for Dhaka South as a BNP-backed candidate last year but lost. He is a member of BNP’s subcommittee on international relations.

