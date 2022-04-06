BNP chief Khaleda Zia to visit hospital for health check-up
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Apr 2022 02:02 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2022 02:02 PM BdST
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will be taken to Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on Wednesday for a routine health check-up, according to one of her personal physicians.
“The medical board overseeing the treatment of the former prime minister recommended some tests. She will visit Evercare Hospital around 3 pm to undergo the tests. The board will make its next decision on her treatment after reviewing the results,” Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said.
On Khaleda's condition at present, Hossain said, “She is doing well. She will undergo the tests as part of her regular health check-up,” he added.
The 76-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye issues for a long time. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 and spent 81 days in hospital care last year. She also experienced bleeding in the digestive tract and liver cirrhosis later in November.
A medical board, led by cardiologist Dr Shahabuddin Talukder, has been looking after Khaleda’s treatment since then.
Khaleda was convicted in two graft cases and was taken to jail three years ago. In April 2020, in the light of the COVID pandemic, the government granted a request from her family for a conditional temporary release from jail for “humanitarian reasons”.
She has since stayed at her Gulshan home under the care of her personal doctors and has had limited interaction with others.
