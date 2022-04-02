BNP stages hunger strike to protest soaring commodity prices
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Apr 2022 02:23 PM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2022 02:23 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party is observing a mass hunger strike in protest against the spiralling prices of essentials and corruption in the country.
The five-hour demonstration began in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka at 10 am on Saturday.
Party leaders and activists occupied a section of the road and sidewalk outside the press club to observe the hunger strike.
Speaking at the programme, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir blamed the government's failure to control the market for the soaring commodity prices.
"This government has completely failed to solve the problems facing the people. It has failed to reduce the prices of all essential commodities, including rice, lentils and cooking oil," he said.
"The month of Ramadan starts tomorrow. This is an important month for Muslims all over the world. But what is this government doing? Prices are skyrocketing because of the unbridled greed of government officials and their syndicates.”
The BNP leader called for the removal of the Awami League government in order to redress the situation.
"This unelected government has created a terrible situation in the country. If we can't defeat and remove them from power, then the people of this country will suffer."
- BNP stages hunger strike over price spiral
- Imran Khan protests to US about alleged interference
- Russia ties sunk to 'Mariana Trench' depths: US envoy
- Ready to sacrifice my life: Hasina
- Imran Khan rejects calls to quit
- Pakistan opposition calls on PM to quit
- 12 student leaders sued over LDA strike
- Imran Khan in danger of dropping the ball as PM
- BNP stages hunger strike to protest soaring commodity prices
- Pakistan PM Khan protests to US about alleged interference
- US envoy to Moscow says Russia ties sunk to 'Mariana Trench' depths
- I'm ready to sacrifice my life as my father did for Bangladesh: Hasina
- Pakistan's PM Khan rejects calls to quit ahead of vote to oust him
- Pakistan opposition calls on PM Khan to quit ahead of vote to oust him
Most Read
- She was riding her scooter to the North South University campus. Then an accident snatched her life
- Will Smith resigns from film academy, says he's 'heartbroken'
- Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma after acquisition by Beximco
- From constable to ASP: Abdul Hakim's unprecedented rise through the police ranks
- Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
- RAB arrests four suspects, including ‘mastermind’, in AL leader Tipu murder
- Hasan Arif, an eminent elocutionist and cultural activist, dies at 56
- Driver detained over death of North South University student in hit-and-run
- Logistics hub in Russia ablaze, Ukraine denies hitting it
- Bangladesh raises nearly $1.24 billion in telecom spectrum auction