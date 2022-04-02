BNP stages hunger strike to protest soaring commodity prices

The five-hour demonstration began in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka at 10 am on Saturday.

Party leaders and activists occupied a section of the road and sidewalk outside the press club to observe the hunger strike.

Speaking at the programme, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir blamed the government's failure to control the market for the soaring commodity prices.

"This government has completely failed to solve the problems facing the people. It has failed to reduce the prices of all essential commodities, including rice, lentils and cooking oil," he said.

"The month of Ramadan starts tomorrow. This is an important month for Muslims all over the world. But what is this government doing? Prices are skyrocketing because of the unbridled greed of government officials and their syndicates.”

The BNP leader called for the removal of the Awami League government in order to redress the situation.

"This unelected government has created a terrible situation in the country. If we can't defeat and remove them from power, then the people of this country will suffer."