12 leftist student leaders sued for 'burning banner with Bangabandhu's portrait'
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Mar 2022 02:21 PM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2022 02:21 PM BdST
A case has been started against 12 leftist student leaders on charges of 'burning' a banner carrying the image of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during a strike called by the Left Democratic Alliance.
Aminul Islam Bulbul, president of the pro-liberation platform Muktijuddho Mancha, filed the case with the Shahbagh Police Station on Wednesday, according to the station's chief Moudut Hawlader.
The case also implicates around 40 to 45 unnamed suspects but no arrests have been made so far, said Moudut.
According to the case statement, activists of the leftist alliance 'insulted' public sentiment by burning the banner depicting Bangabandhu, which was hung at Suhrawardy Udyan, during the strike enforced on Mar 28.
They also face charges of vandalism, arson, obstruction of law enforcement and 'disrupting public safety' by hindering the movement of traffic.
Asked about the matter, Deepak Sheel, general secretary of a Bangladesh Students' Union faction, said, "The common people accepted our strike. The Muktijuddho Mancha has sued members of the student union as part of their blueprint to dispute our logical action. We will respond through the legal process as well as on the streets."
