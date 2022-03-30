Ukrainian President Zelensky to address Australian parliament
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Mar 2022 09:48 AM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2022 09:48 AM BdST
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky will address Australia's parliament on Thursday evening by video, the parliament was told.
Employment Minister Stuart Robert told parliament on Wednesday morning that Zelenskiy would make an address by video facility at 5:30 pm, parliament records showed.
The Australian government didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Australia has supplied defence equipment and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, as well as imposing a ban on exports of alumina and aluminum ores, including bauxite, to Russia.
It has imposed a total of 476 sanctions on 443 individuals, including businessmen close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and 33 entities, including most of Russia’s banking sector and all entities responsible for the country's sovereign debt.
